Turkey reuben in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve turkey reuben

Frances' Brunchery image

 

Frances' Deli & Brunchery - Lincoln Park

2552 N. Clark St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Reuben$18.00
Hot roasted turkey, Swiss cheese, thousand island, coleslaw on grilled challah or sourdough
More about Frances' Deli & Brunchery - Lincoln Park
Berghoff Restaurant image

 

The Berghoff Restaurant

17 West Adams, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Reuben$17.95
Hand-carved corned beef or turkey, Swiss cheese,
sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing, served on
grilled house-made rye
More about The Berghoff Restaurant
Banner pic

 

The Bagel Restaurant & Deli

3107 N Broadway St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Smoked Turkey Reuben$18.25
Sliced smoked turkey breast and sauerkraut on grilled rye topped with melted Swiss cheese, served with Thousand Island dressing
More about The Bagel Restaurant & Deli
Item pic

 

Spoken, a Café on Montrose

1812 W. Montrose Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Reuben*$11.75
House braised shredded turkey, Wisconsin Swiss, house fermented kraut, house made 1000 Island*, served on marbled rye with a side of house made pickles. (no substitutions or modifications.)*Consumer Advisory. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs, may increase risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions.
For any substitutions or modifications, order our BUILD YOUR OWN BAGEL/SANDWICH located in our bagel menu.
More about Spoken, a Café on Montrose
Consumer pic

 

Stella's Diner Chicago

3042 N Broadway, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Reuben$16.50
Turkey breast and swiss topped with cool cole slaw on grilled marble rye.
More about Stella's Diner Chicago
Daily Bar & Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Daily Bar & Grill

4560 N Lincoln, Chicago

Avg 4 (962 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Turkey Reuben$14.00
A twist on a classic Rueben made with smoked turkey, Swiss, sauerkraut on grilled rye. Thousand island comes on the side as well as a side of fries.
More about Daily Bar & Grill
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Eggy's Diner

333 E Benton Place, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2567 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turkey Reuben$18.95
Deli turkey with bacon-carrot-sauerkraut, Eggy's sauce & swiss on grilled pumpernickle rye.
More about Eggy's Diner
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Eleven City Diner

1112 S Wabash Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (5183 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Reuben$19.99
Open-Faced Turkey, Swiss, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island Dressing, Rye Bread, with Fries.
More about Eleven City Diner

