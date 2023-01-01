Turkey reuben in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve turkey reuben
More about Frances' Deli & Brunchery - Lincoln Park
Frances' Deli & Brunchery - Lincoln Park
2552 N. Clark St., Chicago
|Turkey Reuben
|$18.00
Hot roasted turkey, Swiss cheese, thousand island, coleslaw on grilled challah or sourdough
More about The Berghoff Restaurant
The Berghoff Restaurant
17 West Adams, Chicago
|Turkey Reuben
|$17.95
Hand-carved corned beef or turkey, Swiss cheese,
sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing, served on
grilled house-made rye
More about The Bagel Restaurant & Deli
The Bagel Restaurant & Deli
3107 N Broadway St, Chicago
|Grilled Smoked Turkey Reuben
|$18.25
Sliced smoked turkey breast and sauerkraut on grilled rye topped with melted Swiss cheese, served with Thousand Island dressing
More about Spoken, a Café on Montrose
Spoken, a Café on Montrose
1812 W. Montrose Ave., Chicago
|Turkey Reuben*
|$11.75
House braised shredded turkey, Wisconsin Swiss, house fermented kraut, house made 1000 Island*, served on marbled rye with a side of house made pickles. (no substitutions or modifications.)*Consumer Advisory. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs, may increase risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions.
For any substitutions or modifications, order our BUILD YOUR OWN BAGEL/SANDWICH located in our bagel menu.
More about Stella's Diner Chicago
Stella's Diner Chicago
3042 N Broadway, Chicago
|Turkey Reuben
|$16.50
Turkey breast and swiss topped with cool cole slaw on grilled marble rye.
More about Daily Bar & Grill
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Daily Bar & Grill
4560 N Lincoln, Chicago
|Turkey Reuben
|$14.00
A twist on a classic Rueben made with smoked turkey, Swiss, sauerkraut on grilled rye. Thousand island comes on the side as well as a side of fries.
More about Eggy's Diner
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Eggy's Diner
333 E Benton Place, Chicago
|Turkey Reuben
|$18.95
Deli turkey with bacon-carrot-sauerkraut, Eggy's sauce & swiss on grilled pumpernickle rye.