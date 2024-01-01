Turkey salad in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve turkey salad
Medici On 57th - 1327 E. 57th St. - Chicago, Il 60637
1327 East 57th Street, Chicago
|CAJUN TURKEY SALAD
|$11.00
|CRANBERRY TURKEY SALAD
|$11.00
CHICAGO PICKLE - Milwaukee Ave - 3055 North Milwaukee Avenue
3055 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago
|Turkey Cobb Salad
|$10.99
Romaine lettuce, boiled egg, cucumber, diced tomato, turkey, and beef bacon