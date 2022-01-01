Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Udon noodle soup in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve udon noodle soup

Poke Poke image

 

Poke Poke

1100 W Madison St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Udon Noodles With Soup$5.00
Just udon noodles with soy sauce miso broth and scallions garnish
More about Poke Poke
Siam Rice image

 

Siam Rice

1906 S. State Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Udon Noodle Soup$14.00
Udon noodles with narutomaki (fish cake), shrimp, seaweed, baby bok choi, and green onion.
More about Siam Rice
Yuzu Sushi and Robata Grill image

 

Yuzu Sushi and Robata Grill

1751 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Udon Noodle Soup$15.00
Served w/ chicken teriyaki or mixed tempura.
More about Yuzu Sushi and Robata Grill
Item pic

 

TANUKI SUSHI & GRILL

3006 N. SHEFFIELD AVE, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Udon Noodle Soup$14.95
Grilled chicken or Mixed tempura with Japanese wheat noodle, dashi soup, fish cake, scallion with assorted tempura or grilled chicken.
More about TANUKI SUSHI & GRILL

