Udon noodle soup in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve udon noodle soup
Poke Poke
1100 W Madison St, Chicago
|Udon Noodles With Soup
|$5.00
Just udon noodles with soy sauce miso broth and scallions garnish
Siam Rice
1906 S. State Street, Chicago
|Udon Noodle Soup
|$14.00
Udon noodles with narutomaki (fish cake), shrimp, seaweed, baby bok choi, and green onion.
Yuzu Sushi and Robata Grill
1751 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago
|Udon Noodle Soup
|$15.00
Served w/ chicken teriyaki or mixed tempura.
