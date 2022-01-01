Udon noodles in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve udon noodles
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski
3930 N. Pulaski, Chicago
|Steam Udon Noodle
|$3.00
Poke Poke
1100 W Madison St, Chicago
|Gyu-Udon (simmered beef noodles)
|$13.50
Bowl of udon noodles topped with thinly-sliced fatty beef and onion simmered in a mildly sweet sauce flavored with dashi and soy sauce broth.
|Udon Noodles With Soup
|$5.00
Just udon noodles with soy sauce miso broth and scallions garnish
Siam Rice
1906 S. State Street, Chicago
|Udon Noodle Soup
|$14.00
Udon noodles with narutomaki (fish cake), shrimp, seaweed, baby bok choi, and green onion.
Yuzu Sushi and Robata Grill
1751 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago
|Udon Noodle Soup
|$15.00
Served w/ chicken teriyaki or mixed tempura.
Poke Poke
118 S Wabash Ave., Chicago
|Gyu-Udon (simmered beef noodles)
|$12.00
Bowl of udon noodles topped with thinly-sliced fatty beef and onion simmered in a mildly sweet sauce flavored with dashi and soy sauce broth.
|Udon Noodles With Soup
|$4.50
Just udon noodles with soy sauce miso broth and scallions garnish
Urbanbelly
1542 North Damen Avenue, Chicago
|Katsu Chicken Udon Noodle
|$13.00
Served with with scrambled egg & kimchi.
|Korean Beef Udon Noodle
|$13.75
Served with with scrambled egg & kimchi.
|Side Udon Noodles
|$3.00