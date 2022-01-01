Vanilla cake in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve vanilla cake
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
535 N Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Vanilla Sprinkled Cake
|$2.25
Firecakes
2453 N Clark Street, Chicago
|Vanilla Cake with SPRINKLES
|$3.00
Moist vanilla cake donut, Tahitian Vanilla Bean icing, festive sprinkles
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
1560 N Damen Ave, Chicago
|Vanilla Sprinkled Cake
|$2.25
ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Goddess And the Baker
181 W Madison St, Chicago
|Vanilla Cake Pop
|$2.99
Goddess And the Baker
44 East Grand Ave, Chicago
|Vanilla Cake Pop
|$2.99
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
3300 N Broadway, Chicago
|Vanilla Sprinkled Cake
|$2.25
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
750 N Rush, Chicago
|Vanilla Sprinkled Cake
|$2.25
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
15 W Washington, Chicago
|Vanilla Sprinkled Cake
|$2.25
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
181 N Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Vanilla Sprinkled Cake
|$2.25
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Goddess and the Baker
33 S Wabash, Chicago
|Vanilla Cake Pop
|$2.99
DONUTS
Doughnut Vault
401 N. Franklin Street, Chicago
|Vanilla Birthday Cake
|$2.75
A cake doughnut with vanilla glaze & sprinkles.
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
26 E Roosevelt, Chicago
|Vanilla Sprinkled Cake
|$2.25
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
2800 N Clark St, Chicago
|Vanilla Sprinkled Cake
|$2.25
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
1301 W Lake, Chciago
|Vanilla Sprinkled Cake
|$2.25
CUPCAKES • CAKES
Sweet Mandy B's
254 E Ontario St, Chicago
|6" 3 Layer Yellow / Vanilla House Cake
|$34.00
Three 6" round layers of yellow cake, filled and iced with vanilla buttercream.
COLORS AND DECORATIONS VARY.
--> write cake inscription in the special request section. If you are ordering through an app, please contact the store.
|6" 3 Layer Chocolate / Vanilla House Cake
|$34.00
Three 6" round layers of chocolate cake, filled and iced with vanilla buttercream.
COLORS AND DECORATIONS VARY.
--> write cake inscription in the special request section. If you are ordering through an app, please contact the store.
CUPCAKES • CAKES
Sweet Mandy B's
1208 W. Webster, Chicago
|6" 3 layer Yellow Cake with Vanilla BC
|$34.00
Three 6" round layers of yellow cake, filled and iced with vanilla buttercream.
COLORS AND DECORATIONS VARY.
Serves 8-12.
Upon receiving your order, we will call you to ask if you would like a message written on your cake.
|6" 3 layer Chocolate Cake with Vanilla Buttercream
|$34.00
Three 6" round layers of chocolate cake, filled and iced with vanilla buttercream.
COLORS AND DECORATIONS VARY.
Serves 8-12 adults.
Upon receiving your order, we will call you to ask if you would like a message written on your cake.
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
5225 S Harper Ave, Chicago
|Vanilla Sprinkled Cake
|$2.25