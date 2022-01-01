Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vanilla cake in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve vanilla cake

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

535 N Michigan Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (594 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vanilla Sprinkled Cake$2.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee
Firecakes

2453 N Clark Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vanilla Cake with SPRINKLES$3.00
Moist vanilla cake donut, Tahitian Vanilla Bean icing, festive sprinkles
More about Firecakes
Goddess and the Baker

225 N. Lasalle, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vanilla Cake Pop$2.99
More about Goddess and the Baker
Goddess Eggy's

165 West Superior, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vanilla Cake Pop$2.99
More about Goddess Eggy's
Item pic

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

1560 N Damen Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1466 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vanilla Sprinkled Cake$2.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee
ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Goddess And the Baker

181 W Madison St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (274 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vanilla Cake Pop$2.99
More about Goddess And the Baker
Goddess And the Baker

44 East Grand Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vanilla Cake Pop$2.99
More about Goddess And the Baker
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

3300 N Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1799 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vanilla Sprinkled Cake$2.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

750 N Rush, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (594 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vanilla Sprinkled Cake$2.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee
Stan's Donuts & Coffee

15 W Washington, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vanilla Sprinkled Cake$2.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

181 N Michigan Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (398 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vanilla Sprinkled Cake$2.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Goddess and the Baker

33 S Wabash, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2204 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vanilla Cake Pop$2.99
More about Goddess and the Baker
DONUTS

Doughnut Vault

401 N. Franklin Street, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (2951 reviews)
Takeout
Vanilla Birthday Cake$2.75
A cake doughnut with vanilla glaze & sprinkles.
More about Doughnut Vault
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

26 E Roosevelt, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (156 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vanilla Sprinkled Cake$2.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

2800 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1799 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vanilla Sprinkled Cake$2.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee
Stan's Donuts & Coffee

1301 W Lake, Chciago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vanilla Sprinkled Cake$2.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee
CUPCAKES • CAKES

Sweet Mandy B's

254 E Ontario St, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (88 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
6" 3 Layer Yellow / Vanilla House Cake$34.00
Three 6" round layers of yellow cake, filled and iced with vanilla buttercream.
COLORS AND DECORATIONS VARY.
--> write cake inscription in the special request section. If you are ordering through an app, please contact the store.
6" 3 Layer Chocolate / Vanilla House Cake$34.00
Three 6" round layers of chocolate cake, filled and iced with vanilla buttercream.
COLORS AND DECORATIONS VARY.
--> write cake inscription in the special request section. If you are ordering through an app, please contact the store.
More about Sweet Mandy B's
CUPCAKES • CAKES

Sweet Mandy B's

1208 W. Webster, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (120 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
6" 3 layer Yellow Cake with Vanilla BC$34.00
Three 6" round layers of yellow cake, filled and iced with vanilla buttercream.
COLORS AND DECORATIONS VARY.
Serves 8-12.
Upon receiving your order, we will call you to ask if you would like a message written on your cake.
6" 3 layer Chocolate Cake with Vanilla Buttercream$34.00
Three 6" round layers of chocolate cake, filled and iced with vanilla buttercream.
COLORS AND DECORATIONS VARY.
Serves 8-12 adults.
Upon receiving your order, we will call you to ask if you would like a message written on your cake.
More about Sweet Mandy B's
Stan's Donuts & Coffee

5225 S Harper Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vanilla Sprinkled Cake$2.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

259 E Erie, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (594 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vanilla Sprinkled Cake$2.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee

