Vegan sandwiches in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve vegan sandwiches

Sopraffina Marketcaffe image

 

Sopraffina Marketcaffe

200 East Randolph St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Sandwich Box Lunch$14.99
Our vegan sandwich with roasted zucchini and red peppers, tomatoes, basil dressing, spinach, arugula. Served with chips, superfood antipasta and fresh fruit.
More about Sopraffina Marketcaffe
Forastero Restaurant image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Forastero Restaurant

449 W NORTH AVE, CHICAGO

Avg 4.7 (1834 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan Ship Sandwich$13.00
More about Forastero Restaurant
Sopraffina Marketcaffe image

 

Sopraffina Marketcaffe

222 West Adams, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Sandwich Box Lunch$14.99
Our vegan sandwich with roasted zucchini and red peppers, tomatoes, basil dressing, spinach, arugula. Served with chips, superfood antipasta and fresh fruit.
More about Sopraffina Marketcaffe
Banner pic

 

Pancake Cafe Broadway

3805 N Broadway St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegan Sandwich$10.99
More about Pancake Cafe Broadway
Jeff and Judes image

 

Jeff and Judes

1024 North Western Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chickpea Salad Sandwich (vegan)$15.00
herbed cannellini bean schmear, beets, pickled carrot, cucumber, red onion, hummus on country loaf
More about Jeff and Judes

