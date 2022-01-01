Vegan sandwiches in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve vegan sandwiches
Sopraffina Marketcaffe
200 East Randolph St., Chicago
|Vegan Sandwich Box Lunch
|$14.99
Our vegan sandwich with roasted zucchini and red peppers, tomatoes, basil dressing, spinach, arugula. Served with chips, superfood antipasta and fresh fruit.
TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Forastero Restaurant
449 W NORTH AVE, CHICAGO
|Vegan Ship Sandwich
|$13.00
Sopraffina Marketcaffe
222 West Adams, Chicago
|Vegan Sandwich Box Lunch
|$14.99
Pancake Cafe Broadway
3805 N Broadway St, Chicago
|Vegan Sandwich
|$10.99