Vegan soup in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve vegan soup

The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago

1419 W. Fullerton Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cup vegan Minestrone soup$5.95
Classic Italian vegetable soup in savory vegan broth, filled with pasta, cannelloni and kidney beans, tomatoes, carrots, onion, and celery.
More about The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago
SALADS • SANDWICHES

Ba Le Sandwiches - Chicago

5014 N Broadway St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1024 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Vegan Noodle Soup$11.95
Tofu Vegan Noodle Soup$11.95
More about Ba Le Sandwiches - Chicago
ROOM 500

1725 W. Harrison Professional Building I, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Coconut Curry Soup- Gluten Friendly, Vegan Friendly$0.00
A blend of garden vegetables, tomatoes, black-eyed peas, rice, onions, peppers, tomatoes with herbs and coconut milk, 237 Calories, Contains: Tree Nuts, Gluten Friendly, Vegetarian, Vegan
Wild Mushroom Barley Soup - Vegan$0.00
Fresh garden vegetables with Shiitake mushrooms, fennel and barley in rich mushroom broth, 126 Calories, Contains: Wheat, Vegan,
More about ROOM 500
SALADS • SANDWICHES

JT's Genuine Sandwich Shop

3970 N Elston Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (563 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegan Tortilla Soup$7.50
corn tortilla, sofrito, black beans, hominy, cilantro
***Special***Vegan Tortilla Soup$6.00
More about JT's Genuine Sandwich Shop
Chicago Curry House

899 South Plymouth Ct, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sambar Soup - Veg & Vegan$7.95
Perky clove-flavored lentil soup with seasonal vegetables (with south Indian spices).
More about Chicago Curry House
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Publican Quality Meats

825 W. Fulton Market, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1064 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Lentil, Bean & Veggie Vegan Soup$14.00
More about Publican Quality Meats
Doma

944 N Orleans St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lentil & Barley Soup (vegan)$4.50
Butternut Squash Soup (Vegan)$0.00
Butternut squash, carrot, ginger, onion, garlic, spices, & coconut milk (vegan)
More about Doma
Beatrix Fulton Market -

834 West Fulton Market, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Tortilla Soup$9.95
avocado, cilantro, crispy tortilla
More about Beatrix Fulton Market -

