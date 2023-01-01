Vegan soup in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve vegan soup
The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago
1419 W. Fullerton Ave, Chicago
|Cup vegan Minestrone soup
|$5.95
Classic Italian vegetable soup in savory vegan broth, filled with pasta, cannelloni and kidney beans, tomatoes, carrots, onion, and celery.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Ba Le Sandwiches - Chicago
5014 N Broadway St, Chicago
|Spicy Vegan Noodle Soup
|$11.95
|Tofu Vegan Noodle Soup
|$11.95
ROOM 500
1725 W. Harrison Professional Building I, Chicago
|Coconut Curry Soup- Gluten Friendly, Vegan Friendly
|$0.00
A blend of garden vegetables, tomatoes, black-eyed peas, rice, onions, peppers, tomatoes with herbs and coconut milk, 237 Calories, Contains: Tree Nuts, Gluten Friendly, Vegetarian, Vegan
|Wild Mushroom Barley Soup - Vegan
|$0.00
Fresh garden vegetables with Shiitake mushrooms, fennel and barley in rich mushroom broth, 126 Calories, Contains: Wheat, Vegan,
SALADS • SANDWICHES
JT's Genuine Sandwich Shop
3970 N Elston Ave, Chicago
|Vegan Tortilla Soup
|$7.50
corn tortilla, sofrito, black beans, hominy, cilantro
|***Special***Vegan Tortilla Soup
|$6.00
Chicago Curry House
899 South Plymouth Ct, Chicago
|Sambar Soup - Veg & Vegan
|$7.95
Perky clove-flavored lentil soup with seasonal vegetables (with south Indian spices).
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Publican Quality Meats
825 W. Fulton Market, Chicago
|Lentil, Bean & Veggie Vegan Soup
|$14.00
Doma
944 N Orleans St, Chicago
|Lentil & Barley Soup (vegan)
|$4.50
|Butternut Squash Soup (Vegan)
|$0.00
Butternut squash, carrot, ginger, onion, garlic, spices, & coconut milk (vegan)