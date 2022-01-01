Vegetable biryani in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve vegetable biryani
More about Moti Cafe
Moti Cafe
70 W. Huron St., Chicago
|Vegetable Biryani
|$11.99
rice dish flavored with spices and saffron with mixed veggies
More about Cumin
Cumin
1414 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Vegetable Biryani
|$16.75
Basmati rice cooked with vegetables in Indian biryani spice mix
More about Mild 2 Spicy
Mild 2 Spicy
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago, Chicago
|Vegetable Biryani
|$10.50
Mixed vegetables and basmati rice cooked in aromatic herbs and spices. Served with Raitha.
More about India House Restaurant - Chicago
SALADS • CURRY
India House Restaurant - Chicago
59 W Grand Ave, Chicago
|VEGETABLE BIRYANI
|$19.00
Basmati rice and mixed vegetables flavored with saffron, cooked on low heat with spices
More about Chicago Curry House
Chicago Curry House
899 South Plymouth Ct, Chicago
|Vegetable Biryani
|$17.95
(SPICY!) Basmati rice infused with saffron, richly flavored with herbs and spices, and then cooked along with mixed vegetables.
Served with Mix Raita
More about Art of Dosa
Art of Dosa
72 W Adams St., Chicago
|Biryani (Vegetable) - Side Portion
|$6.00
The famous Indian saffron rice pilaf served to the royalty of Hyderabad, slow cooked with an assortment of spices, mint, and fresh vegetables. Served with vegan “raita” (coconut-milk based yogurt with cucumber, onion, and cilantro). Vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free. (Allergens: Coconut)
More about Himalayan Restaurant - Chicago
Himalayan Restaurant - Chicago
606 South Wabash Avenue, Chicago
|Vegetable Biryani
|$14.95
Basmati rice is flavored with mixed vegetables and cooked in the chef’s special biryani masala. Served with Raita.
More about Lunchbox Online Ordering
Lunchbox Online Ordering
125 S. Clark Street, Chicago
|Biryani (Vegetable) - Side Portion
|$6.00
The famous Indian saffron rice pilaf served to the royalty of Hyderabad, slow cooked with an assortment of spices, mint, and fresh vegetables. Served with vegan “raita” (coconut-milk based yogurt with cucumber, onion, and cilantro). Vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free. (Allergens: Coconut)