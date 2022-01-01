Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetable biryani in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve vegetable biryani

Item pic

 

Moti Cafe

70 W. Huron St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Vegetable Biryani$11.99
rice dish flavored with spices and saffron with mixed veggies
More about Moti Cafe
Cumin image

 

Cumin

1414 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegetable Biryani$16.75
Basmati rice cooked with vegetables in Indian biryani spice mix
More about Cumin
Mild 2 Spicy image

 

Mild 2 Spicy

714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (10968 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegetable Biryani$10.50
Mixed vegetables and basmati rice cooked in aromatic herbs and spices. Served with Raitha.
More about Mild 2 Spicy
India House Restaurant - Chicago image

SALADS • CURRY

India House Restaurant - Chicago

59 W Grand Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (2511 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
VEGETABLE BIRYANI$19.00
Basmati rice and mixed vegetables flavored with saffron, cooked on low heat with spices
More about India House Restaurant - Chicago
Item pic

 

Chicago Curry House

899 South Plymouth Ct, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetable Biryani$17.95
(SPICY!) Basmati rice infused with saffron, richly flavored with herbs and spices, and then cooked along with mixed vegetables.
Served with Mix Raita
More about Chicago Curry House
Art of Dosa image

 

Art of Dosa

72 W Adams St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Biryani (Vegetable) - Side Portion$6.00
The famous Indian saffron rice pilaf served to the royalty of Hyderabad, slow cooked with an assortment of spices, mint, and fresh vegetables. Served with vegan “raita” (coconut-milk based yogurt with cucumber, onion, and cilantro). Vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free. (Allergens: Coconut)
More about Art of Dosa
Item pic

 

Himalayan Restaurant - Chicago

606 South Wabash Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vegetable Biryani$14.95
Basmati rice is flavored with mixed vegetables and cooked in the chef’s special biryani masala. Served with Raita.
More about Himalayan Restaurant - Chicago
Main pic

 

Lunchbox Online Ordering

125 S. Clark Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Biryani (Vegetable) - Side Portion$6.00
The famous Indian saffron rice pilaf served to the royalty of Hyderabad, slow cooked with an assortment of spices, mint, and fresh vegetables. Served with vegan “raita” (coconut-milk based yogurt with cucumber, onion, and cilantro). Vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free. (Allergens: Coconut)
More about Lunchbox Online Ordering

