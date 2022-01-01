Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetable fried rice in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve vegetable fried rice

Item pic

 

Noble Thai

1371 W Chicago Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
52. Vegetable Fried Rice$9.95
Vegetable fried rice
More about Noble Thai
Item pic

 

Aster Hall Chicago

900 N Michigan Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetable Fried Rice$12.99
mushroom soy sauce, peas, carrots, mushrooms, scallions, egg, bean sprouts. (ALLERGENS: gluten, dairy, egg, soy, peanut, shellfish, finfish, allium)
More about Aster Hall Chicago
Consumer pic

 

Furama Restaurant

4936 N Broadway St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetables Fried Rice 蔬菜炒飯$9.95
More about Furama Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Opart Thai House

1546 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
E51. Vegetable Fried Rice$9.99
More about Opart Thai House

