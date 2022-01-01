Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetable soup in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve vegetable soup

Consumer pic

 

The Exchange

224 S Michigan Ave, Chicago

Avg 5 (11 reviews)
Takeout
Seasonal Vegetable Soup$8.00
cannellini beans, kale, yellow squash, tomatoes
*broth contains chicken stock
More about The Exchange
Item pic

 

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski

3930 N. Pulaski, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetable Tofu Soup$5.25
Asian style vegetable soup made with tofu and assorted vegetables, and clear noodles simmered in a clear broth.
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski
Nori Sushi Chicago image

 

Nori Sushi Chicago

1393 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Gyoza Soup$6.00
More about Nori Sushi Chicago
Item pic

 

Noble Thai

1371 W Chicago Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
21. Vegetable Soup$7.95
Mixed vegetables in mild soup
More about Noble Thai
Hom Mali image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Hom Mali

417 W North ave, chicago

Avg 4.6 (493 reviews)
Takeout
Vegetable and Tofu Soup$6.50
More about Hom Mali
Talay image

 

Talay

1222 West Madison Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Vegetable Soup$6.50
Assorted veggies in chicken broth and topped with cilantro and garlic.
More about Talay
Noodles In The Pot image

 

Noodles In The Pot

2453 N Halsted St,, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetable Tofu Soup$7.00
Bean curd cakes with napa cabbage and watercress in clear broth.
More about Noodles In The Pot
Item pic

 

Rice and Noodles

2018 S Blue Island Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Tofu Soup$4.20
Oriental broth with tofu, napa, carrot, green onion, broccoli, baby corn, green peas, green beans, mushroom, & spinach
More about Rice and Noodles
Item pic

 

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave

30 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegetable Tofu Soup$5.95
Asian style vegetable soup made with tofu and assorted vegetables, and clear noodles simmered in a clear broth.
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave
John's Place image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

John's Place

2132 W. Roscoe Street, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (598 reviews)
Takeout
Vegetable Soup
More about John's Place
Vegan Plate image

NOODLES

Vegan Plate

1550 W FULLERTON AV, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (859 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Soup$6.50
Broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, carrot, zucchini and cilantro.
Veggie Miso Soup$6.50
Broccoli, cabbage, napa, soft tofu, carrot, zucchini, seaweed and scallion.
More about Vegan Plate
Kinnaree Thai Kitchen image

NOODLES

Kinnaree Thai Kitchen

2415 N Ashland Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (606 reviews)
Takeout
Tofu & Vegetable Soup$6.00
Napa, bok choy, and onions.
More about Kinnaree Thai Kitchen
Dos Urban Cantina image

TACOS

Dos Urban Cantina

2829 W ARMITAGE AVE, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (523 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Vegan Black Bean & Vegetable Soup$7.00
This is a Lucky Cross product, a new plant based brand by the owners of Dos. FROZEN
16oz
Gluten Free, Vegan.
Ingredients: black beans, filtered water, onion, carrot, celery, corn, zucchini, bay leaf, extra virgin olive oil, kosher salt.
More about Dos Urban Cantina
Consumer pic

 

Pho No.1 Brewing Co.

7958 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
31. Vegetable Noodles Soup$11.99
with tofu and vegetables ( Beef Stock Only)
More about Pho No.1 Brewing Co.
Item pic

SUSHI • RAMEN

Hot Woks Cool Sushi

2032 W Roscoe St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (3342 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegetable Tofu Soup$5.50
Asian style vegetable soup made with tofu and assorted vegetables simmered in a clear broth.
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi
Restaurant banner

 

Opart Thai House

1546 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
B25. Vegetable Soup$8.99
Mixed vegetables in vegetable broth.
More about Opart Thai House

Browse other tasty dishes in Chicago

Chicken Rolls

Shrimp Tacos

Po Boy

Grilled Chicken Wraps

Sticky Rice

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Salmon Salad

Mango Smoothies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (82 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston