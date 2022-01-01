Vegetable soup in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve vegetable soup
The Exchange
224 S Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Seasonal Vegetable Soup
|$8.00
cannellini beans, kale, yellow squash, tomatoes
*broth contains chicken stock
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski
3930 N. Pulaski, Chicago
|Vegetable Tofu Soup
|$5.25
Asian style vegetable soup made with tofu and assorted vegetables, and clear noodles simmered in a clear broth.
Noble Thai
1371 W Chicago Avenue, Chicago
|21. Vegetable Soup
|$7.95
Mixed vegetables in mild soup
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Hom Mali
417 W North ave, chicago
|Vegetable and Tofu Soup
|$6.50
Talay
1222 West Madison Street, Chicago
|Chicken Vegetable Soup
|$6.50
Assorted veggies in chicken broth and topped with cilantro and garlic.
Noodles In The Pot
2453 N Halsted St,, Chicago
|Vegetable Tofu Soup
|$7.00
Bean curd cakes with napa cabbage and watercress in clear broth.
Rice and Noodles
2018 S Blue Island Ave, Chicago
|Veggie Tofu Soup
|$4.20
Oriental broth with tofu, napa, carrot, green onion, broccoli, baby corn, green peas, green beans, mushroom, & spinach
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave
30 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago
|Vegetable Tofu Soup
|$5.95
Asian style vegetable soup made with tofu and assorted vegetables, and clear noodles simmered in a clear broth.
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
John's Place
2132 W. Roscoe Street, Chicago
|Vegetable Soup
NOODLES
Vegan Plate
1550 W FULLERTON AV, Chicago
|Veggie Soup
|$6.50
Broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, carrot, zucchini and cilantro.
|Veggie Miso Soup
|$6.50
Broccoli, cabbage, napa, soft tofu, carrot, zucchini, seaweed and scallion.
NOODLES
Kinnaree Thai Kitchen
2415 N Ashland Ave, Chicago
|Tofu & Vegetable Soup
|$6.00
Napa, bok choy, and onions.
TACOS
Dos Urban Cantina
2829 W ARMITAGE AVE, Chicago
|Vegan Black Bean & Vegetable Soup
|$7.00
This is a Lucky Cross product, a new plant based brand by the owners of Dos. FROZEN
16oz
Gluten Free, Vegan.
Ingredients: black beans, filtered water, onion, carrot, celery, corn, zucchini, bay leaf, extra virgin olive oil, kosher salt.
Pho No.1 Brewing Co.
7958 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|31. Vegetable Noodles Soup
|$11.99
with tofu and vegetables ( Beef Stock Only)
SUSHI • RAMEN
Hot Woks Cool Sushi
2032 W Roscoe St, Chicago
|Vegetable Tofu Soup
|$5.50
Asian style vegetable soup made with tofu and assorted vegetables simmered in a clear broth.