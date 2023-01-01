Vegetable tofu soup in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve vegetable tofu soup
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski - 3930 N. Pulaski
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski - 3930 N. Pulaski
3930 N. Pulaski, Chicago
|Vegetable Tofu Soup
|$6.25
Asian style vegetable soup made with tofu and assorted vegetables, and clear noodles simmered in a clear broth.
More about Lan's Chicago - 1438 West Cortland Street
Lan's Chicago - 1438 West Cortland Street
1438 West Cortland Street, Chicago
|Vegetable Tofu Noodle Soup
|$7.99
More about Hom Mali - Old Town
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Hom Mali - Old Town
417 W North ave, chicago
|Vegetable and Tofu Soup
|$7.50
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave - 30 S. Michigan Avenue
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave - 30 S. Michigan Avenue
30 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago
|Vegetable Tofu Soup
|$6.50
More about Kinnaree Thai Kitchen
NOODLES
Kinnaree Thai Kitchen
2415 N Ashland Ave, Chicago
|Tofu & Vegetable Soup
|$6.00
Napa, bok choy, and onions.
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Roscoe Village
SUSHI • RAMEN
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Roscoe Village
2032 W Roscoe St, Chicago
|Vegetable Tofu Soup
|$5.75
