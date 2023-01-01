Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetable tofu soup in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve vegetable tofu soup

Item pic

 

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski - 3930 N. Pulaski

3930 N. Pulaski, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetable Tofu Soup$6.25
Asian style vegetable soup made with tofu and assorted vegetables, and clear noodles simmered in a clear broth.
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski - 3930 N. Pulaski
Main pic

 

Lan's Chicago - 1438 West Cortland Street

1438 West Cortland Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegetable Tofu Noodle Soup$7.99
More about Lan's Chicago - 1438 West Cortland Street
Hom Mali image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Hom Mali - Old Town

417 W North ave, chicago

Avg 4.6 (493 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegetable and Tofu Soup$7.50
More about Hom Mali - Old Town
Talay image

 

Talay

1222 West Madison Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegetable Soup with Tofu$6.00
More about Talay
Item pic

 

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave - 30 S. Michigan Avenue

30 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegetable Tofu Soup$6.50
Asian style vegetable soup made with tofu and assorted vegetables, and clear noodles simmered in a clear broth.
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave - 30 S. Michigan Avenue
Kinnaree Thai Kitchen image

NOODLES

Kinnaree Thai Kitchen

2415 N Ashland Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (606 reviews)
Takeout
Tofu & Vegetable Soup$6.00
Napa, bok choy, and onions.
More about Kinnaree Thai Kitchen
Item pic

SUSHI • RAMEN

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Roscoe Village

2032 W Roscoe St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (3342 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegetable Tofu Soup$5.75
Asian style vegetable soup made with tofu and assorted vegetables simmered in a clear broth.
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Roscoe Village
Consumer pic

 

Moon Palace Express

216 West Cermak Road, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetable & Tofu Soup 青菜豆腐汤$6.00
More about Moon Palace Express

