Vegetarian burritos in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve vegetarian burritos
Taco 'bout it - Addison
1465 West Lake Street, Addison
|Vegetarian Burrito
|$8.99
Served with cheese, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and avocado
Flaco's Tacos Catering
725 South Dearborn St, Chicago
|Vegetarian Poblano Mini-Burritos by the Dozen
|$34.95
Grilled poblano peppers, Mexican rice, refried beans, onion, cilantro, sour cream, and Chihuahua cheese on 6” flour tortillas. Vegetarian-friendly!
En Hakkore 2.0
1467 N Milwaukee Ave Ste 1, Chicago
|Burrito - Vegetarian
|$11.50
Sweet potato, tofu, carrots, jalapeno, cucumber, pickled radish & beets, lettuce, onion flakes, avocado, soy glaze sauce, onion maple mayo sauce
Gluten free option not available
TACOS
Lonesome Rose
2101 North California Avenue, Chicago
|Vegetarian Burrito
|$12.00
tinga de garbanzo, lots of cheese, fried potatoes, beans, cabbage, pico, crema, and salsa ranchera.