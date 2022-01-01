Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetarian burritos in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve vegetarian burritos

Taco 'bout it - Addison image

 

Taco 'bout it - Addison

1465 West Lake Street, Addison

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegetarian Burrito$8.99
Served with cheese, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and avocado
More about Taco 'bout it - Addison
Flaco's Tacos Catering image

 

Flaco's Tacos Catering

725 South Dearborn St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetarian Poblano Mini-Burritos by the Dozen$34.95
Grilled poblano peppers, Mexican rice, refried beans, onion, cilantro, sour cream, and Chihuahua cheese on 6” flour tortillas. Vegetarian-friendly!
More about Flaco's Tacos Catering
Item pic

 

En Hakkore 2.0

1467 N Milwaukee Ave Ste 1, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito - Vegetarian$11.50
Sweet potato, tofu, carrots, jalapeno, cucumber, pickled radish & beets, lettuce, onion flakes, avocado, soy glaze sauce, onion maple mayo sauce
Gluten free option not available
More about En Hakkore 2.0
Item pic

TACOS

Lonesome Rose

2101 North California Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4 (768 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetarian Burrito$12.00
tinga de garbanzo, lots of cheese, fried potatoes, beans, cabbage, pico, crema, and salsa ranchera.
More about Lonesome Rose
Orange Restaurant image

 

Orange Restaurant

2011 W Roscoe St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vegetarian Breakfast Burrito$13.00
scrambled eggs | vegetarian chorizo | pico de gallo | aged white cheddar | chipotle sour cream | spinach tortilla | served with organic mixed greens | balsamic dressing (V)
More about Orange Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Chicago

Salmon

Lomo

Italian Salad

Chicken Parmesan

Short Ribs

Chicken Caesar Salad

Potstickers

Roast Duck

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (82 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston