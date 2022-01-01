Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie quesadillas in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve veggie quesadillas

Simone's Bar image

 

Simone's Bar

960 W 18th St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Veggie Quesadilla$9.00
Cheddar/chihuaha cheese, peppers, mushrooms, onion & black beans. Served with guacamole, salsa & sour cream.
More about Simone's Bar
D.S. Tequila Co. image

 

D.S. Tequila Co.

3352 North Halsted, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Veggie Quesadilla$16.95
monterey jack, cheddar cheese, portobello mushroom, zucchini, yellow squash, onions, sweet chili sauce
More about D.S. Tequila Co.
Seven Bar and Restaurant image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Seven Bar and Restaurant

400 E Randolph St 7th Floor, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (351 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Quesadilla$8.95
Shredded Cheese layered upon a crispy tortilla made fresh with Yellow Squash, Zucchini, and Red Bell Pepper along with a side of shredded lettuce, diced tomato, salsa, and sour cream.
More about Seven Bar and Restaurant
Carbon Live Fire - West Town image

 

Carbon Live Fire - West Town

810 N Marshfield Av, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Quesadilla$10.49
More about Carbon Live Fire - West Town
Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport image

 

Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport

300 W 26th St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Quesadilla$10.49
More about Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport
Taco Burrito King image

 

Taco Burrito King

5509 N Harlem Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Quesadilla$4.45
A Tortilla filled with green pepper and onions and melted cheese folded in half
More about Taco Burrito King
Taco Burrito King image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

811 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (933 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Quesadilla$4.45
A Tortilla filled with green pepper and onions and melted cheese folded in half
More about Taco Burrito King
O'Shaughnessy's Public House image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

O'Shaughnessy's Public House

4557 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1247 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Quesadilla$11.00
Roasted green peppers, corn, spinach, red onions and cheese in a tomato flour tortilla, served with pico de gallo & guacamole
More about O'Shaughnessy's Public House
La Cantina Grill image

 

La Cantina Grill

1911 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
V Stuffed Veggie Quesadilla$17.95
More about La Cantina Grill
Dos Urban Cantina image

TACOS

Dos Urban Cantina

2829 W ARMITAGE AVE, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (523 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Veggie Quesadilla$7.00
Grilled seasonal vegetables, melted chihuahua cheese, black beans, salsa macha, onion, cilantro.
More about Dos Urban Cantina
The Globe Pub image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Globe Pub

1934 W Irving Park Road, Chicago

Avg 5 (724 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quesadilla - Veggie$10.00
Roasted Peppers, Corn, Onions, Spinach, Cheddar &
Chihuahua Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Salsa Verde, Sour Cream
More about The Globe Pub
Banner pic

 

Mi Nueva Tierra

2417 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (54 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Quesadilla$11.00
Flour tortilla, Chihuahua Cheese, roasted corn, Poblano Pepper and diced tomatoes
More about Mi Nueva Tierra

