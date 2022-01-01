Veggie quesadillas in Chicago
Simone's Bar
960 W 18th St, Chicago
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$9.00
Cheddar/chihuaha cheese, peppers, mushrooms, onion & black beans. Served with guacamole, salsa & sour cream.
D.S. Tequila Co.
3352 North Halsted, Chicago
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$16.95
monterey jack, cheddar cheese, portobello mushroom, zucchini, yellow squash, onions, sweet chili sauce
Seven Bar and Restaurant
400 E Randolph St 7th Floor, Chicago
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$8.95
Shredded Cheese layered upon a crispy tortilla made fresh with Yellow Squash, Zucchini, and Red Bell Pepper along with a side of shredded lettuce, diced tomato, salsa, and sour cream.
Carbon Live Fire - West Town
810 N Marshfield Av, Chicago
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$10.49
Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport
300 W 26th St, Chicago
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$10.49
Taco Burrito King
5509 N Harlem Ave, Chicago
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$4.45
A Tortilla filled with green pepper and onions and melted cheese folded in half
Taco Burrito King
811 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$4.45
A Tortilla filled with green pepper and onions and melted cheese folded in half
O'Shaughnessy's Public House
4557 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$11.00
Roasted green peppers, corn, spinach, red onions and cheese in a tomato flour tortilla, served with pico de gallo & guacamole
La Cantina Grill
1911 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago
|V Stuffed Veggie Quesadilla
|$17.95
Dos Urban Cantina
2829 W ARMITAGE AVE, Chicago
|Grilled Veggie Quesadilla
|$7.00
Grilled seasonal vegetables, melted chihuahua cheese, black beans, salsa macha, onion, cilantro.
The Globe Pub
1934 W Irving Park Road, Chicago
|Quesadilla - Veggie
|$10.00
Roasted Peppers, Corn, Onions, Spinach, Cheddar &
Chihuahua Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Salsa Verde, Sour Cream