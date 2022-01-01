Veggie sandwiches in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve veggie sandwiches
More about Jerry's Sandwiches
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Jerry's Sandwiches
4739 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Veggie Fried Egg Sandwich
|$12.95
Roast poblano, caramelized onion, fried shiitake, grilled portabella or fried green tomato, aged white cheddar, avocado, pickled red onion, arugula, pepper jam, sesame bun
More about Pizza Capri
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Capri
1733 N Halsted, Chicago
|Veggie Eggplant Sandwich
|$10.45
grilled eggplant, tomato, roasted red bell peppers, roasted garlic, basil and mozzarella cheese on french bread
More about 90 Miles Cuban Cafe Logan Square
90 Miles Cuban Cafe Logan Square
2540 W. Armitage Avenue, Chicago
|VEGGIE SANDWICH
|$14.00
Portobello mushroom, mixed vegetables, swiss cheese, our house seasoning, black beans.
More about Manny's Cafeteria & Deli
Manny's Cafeteria & Deli
1141 South Jefferson Street, Chicago
|Veggie Sandwich on Wheat (Cold) (Vegetarian)
|$6.95
Fresh veggies and muenster cheese on wheat bread.
|Veggie Reuben Sandwich
|$9.95
Grilled rye, with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and a veggie patty with 1000 dressing, pickles, and mustard.