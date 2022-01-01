Veggie sandwiches in Chicago

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Consumer pic

 

The Hen

2423 N Clark, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Sandwich$10.00
More about The Hen
Medici Gallery and Coffeehouse image

 

Medici On 57th

1327 East 57th Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
VEGGIE SANDWICH$5.75
More about Medici On 57th
Jerry's Sandwiches image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Jerry's Sandwiches

4739 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (831 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Fried Egg Sandwich$12.95
Roast poblano, caramelized onion, fried shiitake, grilled portabella or fried green tomato, aged white cheddar, avocado, pickled red onion, arugula, pepper jam, sesame bun
More about Jerry's Sandwiches
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Capri

1733 N Halsted, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1603 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Eggplant Sandwich$10.45
grilled eggplant, tomato, roasted red bell peppers, roasted garlic, basil and mozzarella cheese on french bread
More about Pizza Capri
90 Miles Cuban Cafe Logan Square image

 

90 Miles Cuban Cafe Logan Square

2540 W. Armitage Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
VEGGIE SANDWICH$14.00
Portobello mushroom, mixed vegetables, swiss cheese, our house seasoning, black beans.
More about 90 Miles Cuban Cafe Logan Square
Item pic

 

Manny's Cafeteria & Deli

1141 South Jefferson Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Sandwich on Wheat (Cold) (Vegetarian)$6.95
Fresh veggies and muenster cheese on wheat bread.
Veggie Reuben Sandwich$9.95
Grilled rye, with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and a veggie patty with 1000 dressing, pickles, and mustard.
More about Manny's Cafeteria & Deli
Restaurant banner

 

90 Miles Cuban Cafe (Roscoe Village)

3101 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
VEGGIE SANDWICH$12.00
Portobello mushroom, mixed vegetables, swiss cheese, our house seasoning, black beans.
More about 90 Miles Cuban Cafe (Roscoe Village)

