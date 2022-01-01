Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vermicelli in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve vermicelli

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO

Saigon Sisters

131 N. Clinton Street, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1656 reviews)
Takeout
Vermicelli Salad Noodle (gf)
Brown rice with choice of proteins served with carrots, pickled daikon, cucumbers, cilantro, and jalapenos (gluten free)
More about Saigon Sisters
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO

Saigon Sisters 567 W. Lake

567 West Lake Street, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1656 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vermicelli Salad
Rice vermicelli noodles, lettuce, mint, basil,
carrots, bean sprouts, cucumbers, pickled daikon, pickled red cabbage, pickled red onions, peanuts with side of nuoc cham dressing (gluten free)
Deluxe Vermicelli Salad$21.00
Curry chicken, caramelized shrimps, crispy nem pork egg rolls, vermicelli noodle, pickled daikon, cabbage, onions, cilantro, vietnamese mixed salads, jalapenos
More about Saigon Sisters 567 W. Lake
Pho No.1 Brewing Co.

7958 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
34. Grilled Beef Vermicelli Noodle Salad$12.50
with egg roll, veggies, peanut, sweet and sour fish sauce
35. Grilled Pork Vermicelli Noodle Salad$12.50
with egg roll, veggie, peanut, sweet and sour fish sauce
36. Grilled Chicken Vermicelli Noodle Salad$12.50
with egg roll, veggie, peanut, sweet and sour fish sauce
More about Pho No.1 Brewing Co.
Saigon Sisters

251 E. Huron St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vermicelli Salad
Rice vermicelli noodles, lettuce, mint, basil, carrots, bean sprouts, cucumbers, pickled daikon, pickled red cabbage, pickled red onions, peanuts with side of nuoc cham dressing (gluten free)
More about Saigon Sisters
Furama Restaurant

4936 N Broadway St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Stir Fried Vermicelli (clear noodle) w/ Vegetables 干炒粉絲$12.95
Singapore Vermicelli 星州米粉$14.80
More about Furama Restaurant

