Vermicelli in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve vermicelli
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO
Saigon Sisters
131 N. Clinton Street, Chicago
|Vermicelli Salad Noodle (gf)
Brown rice with choice of proteins served with carrots, pickled daikon, cucumbers, cilantro, and jalapenos (gluten free)
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO
Saigon Sisters 567 W. Lake
567 West Lake Street, Chicago
|Vermicelli Salad
Rice vermicelli noodles, lettuce, mint, basil,
carrots, bean sprouts, cucumbers, pickled daikon, pickled red cabbage, pickled red onions, peanuts with side of nuoc cham dressing (gluten free)
|Deluxe Vermicelli Salad
|$21.00
Curry chicken, caramelized shrimps, crispy nem pork egg rolls, vermicelli noodle, pickled daikon, cabbage, onions, cilantro, vietnamese mixed salads, jalapenos
Pho No.1 Brewing Co.
7958 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|34. Grilled Beef Vermicelli Noodle Salad
|$12.50
with egg roll, veggies, peanut, sweet and sour fish sauce
|35. Grilled Pork Vermicelli Noodle Salad
|$12.50
with egg roll, veggie, peanut, sweet and sour fish sauce
|36. Grilled Chicken Vermicelli Noodle Salad
|$12.50
with egg roll, veggie, peanut, sweet and sour fish sauce
Saigon Sisters
251 E. Huron St., Chicago
|Vermicelli Salad
Rice vermicelli noodles, lettuce, mint, basil, carrots, bean sprouts, cucumbers, pickled daikon, pickled red cabbage, pickled red onions, peanuts with side of nuoc cham dressing (gluten free)