Volcano rolls in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve volcano rolls

Gorilla Sushi Diversey - 1408 W Diversey Pkwy

1408 W Diversey Pkwy, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Volcano roll$3.95
Four pcs. Spicy tuna topped with torched spicy scallop mayo
More about Gorilla Sushi Diversey - 1408 W Diversey Pkwy
SUSHI • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gorilla Sushi Jefferson Park - 4945 N. Milwaukee Ave

4945 N Milwaukee, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (252 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Volcano Roll$3.95
Four pieces. Spicy tuna topped with torched spicy scallop
More about Gorilla Sushi Jefferson Park - 4945 N. Milwaukee Ave
SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Gorilla Sushi Wicker Park

1238 n Milwaukee ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (2722 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Volcano Roll$3.95
Four pieces. Spicy tuna topped with torched spicy scallop
More about Gorilla Sushi Wicker Park
SUSHI

Gorilla Sushi Western - 4652 n western

4652 n western, Chicago

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Volcano Roll$3.95
Four pieces. Spicy tuna topped with torched spicy scallop
More about Gorilla Sushi Western - 4652 n western
Gorilla Sushi 3517 N Spaulding Ave.

3517 N Spaulding Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Volcano Roll$3.95
Four pieces. Spicy tuna, topped with torched spicy scallop, and sesame seeds
More about Gorilla Sushi 3517 N Spaulding Ave.

