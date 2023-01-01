Volcano rolls in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve volcano rolls
More about Gorilla Sushi Diversey - 1408 W Diversey Pkwy
Gorilla Sushi Diversey - 1408 W Diversey Pkwy
1408 W Diversey Pkwy, Chicago
|Volcano roll
|$3.95
Four pcs. Spicy tuna topped with torched spicy scallop mayo
More about Gorilla Sushi Jefferson Park - 4945 N. Milwaukee Ave
SUSHI • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gorilla Sushi Jefferson Park - 4945 N. Milwaukee Ave
4945 N Milwaukee, Chicago
|Volcano Roll
|$3.95
Four pieces. Spicy tuna topped with torched spicy scallop
More about Gorilla Sushi Wicker Park
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Gorilla Sushi Wicker Park
1238 n Milwaukee ave, Chicago
|Volcano Roll
|$3.95
Four pieces. Spicy tuna topped with torched spicy scallop
More about Gorilla Sushi Western - 4652 n western
SUSHI
Gorilla Sushi Western - 4652 n western
4652 n western, Chicago
|Volcano Roll
|$3.95
Four pieces. Spicy tuna topped with torched spicy scallop