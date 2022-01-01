Waffles in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve waffles
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Longman & Eagle
2657 N Kedzie Ave, Chicago
|Chicken & Waffles
|$18.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Hot Honey Bourbon Butter, Sweet Potato, Bacon, Pecan
The Budlong Hot Chicken
1301 E 53rd st., chicago
|Chicken & Waffles
|$12.00
Aztec Dave's Cantina
1143 N California Ave, Chicago
|Waffle Fries
|$5.00
|Gameday Special #2 (5 Sliders & Waffle Fries, queso salsa)
|$15.00
5 Beef sliders, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, on a brioche bun with a healthy side of waffle fries and queso dipping sauce.
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Corcoran's Grill & Pub
1615 N Wells, Chicago
|Side Waffle Fries
|$4.00
Way Out
3213 W Armitage, Chicago
|Loaded Waffle Fries
|$9.00
Cheese Sauce - Sour Cream - Bacon - Chives
|Buffalo Waffle Fries
|$8.00
Buffalo Sauce - Ranch Drizzle - Parmesan - Chives
Breakfast House
4328 W Irving Park Road, Chicago
|CHICKEN WAFFLES
|$14.75
A freshly made combination of chicken breast, leg and wing, marinated in Chef's own recipe and accompanied with a Belgium waffle.
|CHICKEN WAFFLES
|$14.75
A freshly made combination of chicken breast, leg and wing, marinated in Chef's own recipe and accompanied with a Belgium waffle.
|VANILLA WAFFLE
|$10.99
A crispy vanilla waffle topped with fresh berries and bananas.
Goddess Eggy's
165 West Superior, Chicago
|Old Fashioned Waffle
|$6.99
|Chicken & Waffles
|$13.99
Giant chicken tenders on a bacon-infused waffle, honey-butter & maple syrup.
|Strawberry Banana Waffle
|$12.99
Crisp golden waffle topped with fresh strawberries, bananas and whip cream.
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Broken Barrel Bar
2548 N Southport Ave,, Chicago
|Chicken & Waffles
|$14.00
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
1230 West Taylor Street, Chicago
|**Berry Greek Yogurt Waffle
|$12.00
Waffle topped with Greek yogurt surrounded with fresh banana, blueberries, strawberries and drizzled with locally sourced honey
|**Chicken & Waffle
|$13.00
Our Belgium waffle infused with bacon and topped with our handmade buttermilk fried chicken breast, drizzled with a jalapeno infused maple syrup
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Kanela Breakfast Club
502 E. Illinois St, Chicago
|Plain Waffles
|$10.99
|Fried Chicken & Waffles
|$15.99
buttermilk fried chicken, sriracha honey sauce
+ add egg | $1.00
|Waffle w/ Fruit
|$11.99
classic Kanela waffles topped with seasonal fruit
Food On The Run
8040 S Ashland, Chicago
|Chicken & Waffles Sliders
|$11.99
|Chicken & Waffles
|$19.99
Our Famous red velvet and buttermilk waffle, with our hand batter buttermilk chicken wings. Topped with Berries and power sugar.
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN
Parson's Chicken and Fish
2952 W Armitage Ave, Chicago
|Chicken & Waffle
|$15.00
1⁄4 Dark Fried Chicken, Belgian Waffle, Salted Butter, Local Maple Syrup
|Waffle
|$8.00
Belgian Waffle, Fruit Compote, Whipped Cream, Powdered Sugar
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Vaughan's Pub & Grill
5485 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago
|Side Waffle Fries
|$5.00
Cluck-It Chicago
2518 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago
|Belgium Waffle
|$8.00
Belgium style Waffle, Local Maple Syrup, European Butter
|Cheesy Waffle Fries
|$8.00
Seasoned Waffle Fries with Sport Pepper Cheese Sauce on the side. No one likes soggy fries.
|Waffle Fries
|$5.00
Seasoned Waffle Fries. COMES WITH CLUCK IT DIPPING SAUCE
Breakfast House
3928 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago
|CHICKEN WAFFLES
|$14.75
A freshly made combination of chicken breast, leg and wing, marinated in Chef's own recipe and accompanied with a Belgium waffle.
|VANILLA WAFFLE
|$10.99
A crispy vanilla waffle topped with fresh berries and bananas.
|CHICKEN WAFFLES
|$14.75
A freshly made combination of chicken breast, leg and wing, marinated in Chef's own recipe and accompanied with a Belgium waffle.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Flo & Santos
1310 S Wabash Ave, Chicago
|Cheddar Waffle Fries
|$10.00
|Waffle Fries
|$6.00
Goddess And the Baker
44 East Grand Ave, Chicago
|Strawberry Banana Waffle
|$11.99
Crisp golden waffle topped with fresh strawberries, bananas and whip.
|Chicken & Waffles
|$13.99
Giant chicken tenders on a bacon-infused waffle, honey-butter & maple syrup.
Wake 'n Bacon
420 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago
|Spiced Maple Chicken 'n Waffles
|$13.00
Bubble waffle & crispy chicken thighs, drizzled with a spiced maple syrup, & garnished with pickled peppers & green onions
|Turtle Waffle
|$11.00
Puffy bubble waffle, topped with house made Mexican chocolate sauce, house made caramel, candied pecans, & whipped cream
|Bubble Waffle
|$4.00
Plain Hong-Kong style bubble waffle. Served with Spiced Maple Syrup.
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Kanela Breakfast Club
5413 N. Clark St, Chicago
|Kids Waffle
|$5.00
|Waffle w/ Fruit
|$11.99
classic Kanela waffles topped with seasonal fruit
|Fried Chicken & Waffles
|$15.99
buttermilk fried chicken, sriracha honey sauce
+ add egg | $1.00
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Kanela Breakfast Club
1408 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Waffle w/ Fruit
|$11.99
classic Kanela waffles topped with seasonal fruit
|Fried Chicken & Waffles
|$15.99
buttermilk fried chicken, sriracha honey sauce
+ add egg | $1.00
|Plain Waffles
|$10.99
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN
Parson's Chicken and Fish
2109 W Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Chicken & Waffle
|$15.00
1⁄4 Dark Fried Chicken, Belgian Waffle, Salted Butter, Local Maple Syrup
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Kanela Breakfast Club
1552 N. Wells St, Chicago
|Fried Chicken & Waffles
|$15.49
buttermilk fried chicken, sriracha honey sauce
+ add egg | $1.00
|Plain Waffles
|$10.99
Room 500
1725 W. Harrison Professional Building I, Chicago
|Pearle Waffle
|$2.25
410 Calories, Contains: Eggs, Milk, Tee Nuts (Coconut), Wheat and Soy
|Waffle Fries
|$2.50
SMOKED SALMON • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES • PANCAKES
Chicago Waffles
1104 W Madison St, Chicago
|Red Velvet Waffle
|$12.99
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Emerald Loop Bar & Grill
216 N Wabash, Chicago
|Side Waffle Fries
|$4.00
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
O'Shaughnessy's Public House
4557 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago
|Chicken and Waffles
|$14.25
Belgian waffle topped with two chicken tenders, bacon, cheddar cheese and drizzled with Jameson maple syrup.
MCM Protein Bar
2019 S Laflin St, Chicago
|Simple Waffle
|$9.99
|Banana Nutella Waffle
|$12.99
Banana, Nutella, Condense Milk, Almonds, Whipped Cream. Approximately: Calories 837, Fat 32, Carbs 94, Protein 30
*Contains Almonds