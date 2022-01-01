Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve waffles

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Longman & Eagle

2657 N Kedzie Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (4859 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken & Waffles$18.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Hot Honey Bourbon Butter, Sweet Potato, Bacon, Pecan
More about Longman & Eagle
The Budlong Hot Chicken image

 

The Budlong Hot Chicken

1301 E 53rd st., chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken & Waffles$12.00
More about The Budlong Hot Chicken
Item pic

 

Aztec Dave's Cantina

1143 N California Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Waffle Fries$5.00
Gameday Special #2 (5 Sliders & Waffle Fries, queso salsa)$15.00
5 Beef sliders, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, on a brioche bun with a healthy side of waffle fries and queso dipping sauce.
More about Aztec Dave's Cantina
Corcoran's Grill & Pub image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Corcoran's Grill & Pub

1615 N Wells, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1194 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side Waffle Fries$4.00
More about Corcoran's Grill & Pub
Loaded Waffle Fries image

 

Way Out

3213 W Armitage, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Loaded Waffle Fries$9.00
Cheese Sauce - Sour Cream - Bacon - Chives
Buffalo Waffle Fries$8.00
Buffalo Sauce - Ranch Drizzle - Parmesan - Chives
More about Way Out
Frances' Brunchery image

 

Frances' Brunchery

2552 N. Clark St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Plain Waffle$10.00
More about Frances' Brunchery
Item pic

 

Breakfast House

4328 W Irving Park Road, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN WAFFLES$14.75
A freshly made combination of chicken breast, leg and wing, marinated in Chef's own recipe and accompanied with a Belgium waffle.
CHICKEN WAFFLES$14.75
A freshly made combination of chicken breast, leg and wing, marinated in Chef's own recipe and accompanied with a Belgium waffle.
VANILLA WAFFLE$10.99
A crispy vanilla waffle topped with fresh berries and bananas.
More about Breakfast House
Item pic

 

Goddess Eggy's

165 West Superior, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Old Fashioned Waffle$6.99
Chicken & Waffles$13.99
Giant chicken tenders on a bacon-infused waffle, honey-butter & maple syrup.
Strawberry Banana Waffle$12.99
Crisp golden waffle topped with fresh strawberries, bananas and whip cream.
More about Goddess Eggy's
Consumer pic

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Broken Barrel Bar

2548 N Southport Ave,, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (522 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken & Waffles$14.00
More about Broken Barrel Bar
Item pic

 

Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch

1230 West Taylor Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
**Berry Greek Yogurt Waffle$12.00
Waffle topped with Greek yogurt surrounded with fresh banana, blueberries, strawberries and drizzled with locally sourced honey
**Chicken & Waffle$13.00
Our Belgium waffle infused with bacon and topped with our handmade buttermilk fried chicken breast, drizzled with a jalapeno infused maple syrup
More about Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
Consumer pic

 

The Hen

2423 N Clark, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Waffle$9.00
More about The Hen
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

502 E. Illinois St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1723 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Plain Waffles$10.99
Fried Chicken & Waffles$15.99
buttermilk fried chicken, sriracha honey sauce
+ add egg | $1.00
Waffle w/ Fruit$11.99
classic Kanela waffles topped with seasonal fruit
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
Food On The Run image

 

Food On The Run

8040 S Ashland, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken & Waffles Sliders$11.99
Chicken & Waffles$19.99
Our Famous red velvet and buttermilk waffle, with our hand batter buttermilk chicken wings. Topped with Berries and power sugar.
More about Food On The Run
Item pic

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

Parson's Chicken and Fish

2952 W Armitage Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (4559 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken & Waffle$15.00
1⁄4 Dark Fried Chicken, Belgian Waffle, Salted Butter, Local Maple Syrup
Waffle$8.00
Belgian Waffle, Fruit Compote, Whipped Cream, Powdered Sugar
More about Parson's Chicken and Fish
Vaughan's Pub & Grill image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Vaughan's Pub & Grill

5485 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (93 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side Waffle Fries$5.00
More about Vaughan's Pub & Grill
Item pic

 

Cluck-It Chicago

2518 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Belgium Waffle$8.00
Belgium style Waffle, Local Maple Syrup, European Butter
Cheesy Waffle Fries$8.00
Seasoned Waffle Fries with Sport Pepper Cheese Sauce on the side. No one likes soggy fries.
Waffle Fries$5.00
Seasoned Waffle Fries. COMES WITH CLUCK IT DIPPING SAUCE
More about Cluck-It Chicago
Item pic

 

Breakfast House

3928 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN WAFFLES$14.75
A freshly made combination of chicken breast, leg and wing, marinated in Chef's own recipe and accompanied with a Belgium waffle.
VANILLA WAFFLE$10.99
A crispy vanilla waffle topped with fresh berries and bananas.
CHICKEN WAFFLES$14.75
A freshly made combination of chicken breast, leg and wing, marinated in Chef's own recipe and accompanied with a Belgium waffle.
More about Breakfast House
Flo & Santos image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Flo & Santos

1310 S Wabash Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1384 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheddar Waffle Fries$10.00
Waffle Fries$6.00
More about Flo & Santos
Item pic

 

Goddess And the Baker

44 East Grand Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Strawberry Banana Waffle$11.99
Crisp golden waffle topped with fresh strawberries, bananas and whip.
Chicken & Waffles$13.99
Giant chicken tenders on a bacon-infused waffle, honey-butter & maple syrup.
More about Goddess And the Baker
Spiced Maple Chicken 'n Waffles image

 

Wake 'n Bacon

420 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.2 (248 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spiced Maple Chicken 'n Waffles$13.00
Bubble waffle & crispy chicken thighs, drizzled with a spiced maple syrup, & garnished with pickled peppers & green onions
Turtle Waffle$11.00
Puffy bubble waffle, topped with house made Mexican chocolate sauce, house made caramel, candied pecans, & whipped cream
Bubble Waffle$4.00
Plain Hong-Kong style bubble waffle. Served with Spiced Maple Syrup.
More about Wake 'n Bacon
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

5413 N. Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (786 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Waffle$5.00
Waffle w/ Fruit$11.99
classic Kanela waffles topped with seasonal fruit
Fried Chicken & Waffles$15.99
buttermilk fried chicken, sriracha honey sauce
+ add egg | $1.00
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

1408 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (910 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Waffle w/ Fruit$11.99
classic Kanela waffles topped with seasonal fruit
Fried Chicken & Waffles$15.99
buttermilk fried chicken, sriracha honey sauce
+ add egg | $1.00
Plain Waffles$10.99
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
Parson's Chicken and Fish image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

Parson's Chicken and Fish

2109 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (26 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken & Waffle$15.00
1⁄4 Dark Fried Chicken, Belgian Waffle, Salted Butter, Local Maple Syrup
More about Parson's Chicken and Fish
Fried Chicken & Waffles image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

1552 N. Wells St, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (871 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken & Waffles$15.49
buttermilk fried chicken, sriracha honey sauce
+ add egg | $1.00
Plain Waffles$10.99
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
Item pic

 

Room 500

1725 W. Harrison Professional Building I, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pearle Waffle$2.25
410 Calories, Contains: Eggs, Milk, Tee Nuts (Coconut), Wheat and Soy
Waffle Fries$2.50
More about Room 500
Main pic

SMOKED SALMON • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES • PANCAKES

Chicago Waffles

1104 W Madison St, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (1873 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Red Velvet Waffle$12.99
More about Chicago Waffles
Emerald Loop Bar & Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Emerald Loop Bar & Grill

216 N Wabash, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2726 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side Waffle Fries$4.00
More about Emerald Loop Bar & Grill
O'Shaughnessy's Public House image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

O'Shaughnessy's Public House

4557 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1247 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken and Waffles$14.25
Belgian waffle topped with two chicken tenders, bacon, cheddar cheese and drizzled with Jameson maple syrup.
More about O'Shaughnessy's Public House
Item pic

 

MCM Protein Bar

2019 S Laflin St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Simple Waffle$9.99
Banana Nutella Waffle$12.99
Banana, Nutella, Condense Milk, Almonds, Whipped Cream. Approximately: Calories 837, Fat 32, Carbs 94, Protein 30
*Contains Almonds
More about MCM Protein Bar
Phlavz Express- 87th image

 

Phlavz Express- 87th

2014 E 87th Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken & Waffle$15.00
More about Phlavz Express- 87th

