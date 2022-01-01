Wedge salad in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve wedge salad
Ranalli's of Andersonville
1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago
|GF Wedge Salad
|$8.95
Wedges of Iceburg lettuce topped with crunchy bacon, tomatoes, red onions and creamy Gorgonzola dressing.
|GF 1/2 Wedge Salad
|$6.50
Weber Grill Restaurants
539 North State Street, Chicago
|Classic Wedge Salad
|$12.50
Iceberg wedge, onion, tomatoes, smoked bacon, blue cheese dressing
Trivoli Tavern
114 N Green St, Chicago
|Tavern Wedge Salad
|$20.95
Egg, bacon, gorgonzola, ranch. (gluten free)
|Tavern Chopped Wedge Salad
|$20.95
Egg, bacon, gorgonzola, ranch. (gluten free)
Gemini
2075 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Baby Wedge Salad
|$14.00
iceberg wedge, maple bacon, pickled red onion, tomato, buttermilk ranch, shaved blue cheese
Quality Crab and Oyster Bah
1962 N. Halsted, Chicago
|Seafood Wedge Salad
|$25.95
jumbo shrimp. fresh maine lobster, alaskan king crab, bacon, egg, avocado, louie dressing herb vinaigrette
Vaughan's Pub & Grill
5485 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago
|Bacon Tomato Wedge Salad
|$12.00
Cherry tomatoes, bacon, avocado, red onion, bleu cheese crumbles
Catch 35
35 W Wacker Dr, Chicago
|Wedge Salad
|$13.00
Iceberg - tomato - egg - crispy bacon - blue cheese - everything spice
Homeslice Pizza
938 W Webster Ave, Chicago
|Wedge Salad
|$13.00
Iceberg, corn, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, hard-boiled egg, and cilantro with bleu cheese dressing
Emerald Loop Bar & Grill
216 N Wabash, Chicago
|Bacon Tomato Avocado Wedge Salad
|$12.00
Marinated heirloom tomatoes, bacon,
avocado, red onion, blue cheese crumbles
Savannah Supper Club
2116 W Roscoe St, Chicago
|The Wedge Salad
|$12.00
Iceberg, bacon, tomatoes, ranch dressing, blue cheese crumbles, green onion
Gilt Bar
230 W Kinzie Street, Chicago
|Chopped Wedge Salad
|$18.95
Egg, bacon, bleu cheese, herbs.
Rosebud Steakhouse
192 E Walton, Chicago
|Wedge Salad
|$14.00
This item contains bacon. Please indicate if you wish to omit the bacon.
Farm Bar
1300 W Wellington Ave, Chicago
|Wedge Salad
|$13.00
Iceberg Lettuce, Buttermilk Blue Cheese Dressing, Cherry Tomato, Bacon, Pickled Red Onion, Blue Cheese Crumbles
One North Kitchen and Bar
1 N WACKER DR, Chicago
|Beef Tenderloin Wedge Salad
|$28.00
3-2 oz filet medallions, iceberg lettuce, grape tomatoes, bacon, chives, blue cheese dressing