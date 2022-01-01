Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wedge salad in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve wedge salad

Ranalli's of Andersonville image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Ranalli's of Andersonville

1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (1839 reviews)
Takeout
GF Wedge Salad$8.95
Wedges of Iceburg lettuce topped with crunchy bacon, tomatoes, red onions and creamy Gorgonzola dressing.
GF 1/2 Wedge Salad$6.50
More about Ranalli's of Andersonville
Item pic

 

Weber Grill Restaurants

539 North State Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Classic Wedge Salad$12.50
Iceberg wedge, onion, tomatoes, smoked bacon, blue cheese dressing
More about Weber Grill Restaurants
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Trivoli Tavern

114 N Green St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (139 reviews)
Takeout
Tavern Wedge Salad$20.95
Egg, bacon, gorgonzola, ranch. (gluten free)
Tavern Chopped Wedge Salad$20.95
Egg, bacon, gorgonzola, ranch. (gluten free)
More about Trivoli Tavern
Baby Wedge Salad image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Gemini

2075 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.9 (3048 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Baby Wedge Salad$14.00
iceberg wedge, maple bacon, pickled red onion, tomato, buttermilk ranch, shaved blue cheese
More about Gemini
Seafood Wedge Salad image

 

Quality Crab and Oyster Bah

1962 N. Halsted, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Seafood Wedge Salad$25.95
jumbo shrimp. fresh maine lobster, alaskan king crab, bacon, egg, avocado, louie dressing herb vinaigrette
More about Quality Crab and Oyster Bah
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Vaughan's Pub & Grill

5485 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (93 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon Tomato Wedge Salad$12.00
Cherry tomatoes, bacon, avocado, red onion, bleu cheese crumbles
More about Vaughan's Pub & Grill
Item pic

 

Catch 35

35 W Wacker Dr, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Wedge Salad$13.00
Iceberg - tomato - egg - crispy bacon - blue cheese - everything spice
More about Catch 35
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Homeslice Pizza

938 W Webster Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (7596 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Wedge Salad$13.00
Iceberg, corn, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, hard-boiled egg, and cilantro with bleu cheese dressing
More about Homeslice Pizza
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Emerald Loop Bar & Grill

216 N Wabash, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2726 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon Tomato Avocado Wedge Salad$12.00
Marinated heirloom tomatoes, bacon,
avocado, red onion, blue cheese crumbles
More about Emerald Loop Bar & Grill
Savannah Supper Club image

SALADS

Savannah Supper Club

2116 W Roscoe St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (38 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
The Wedge Salad$12.00
Iceberg, bacon, tomatoes, ranch dressing, blue cheese crumbles, green onion
More about Savannah Supper Club
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Gilt Bar

230 W Kinzie Street, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (9309 reviews)
Takeout
Chopped Wedge Salad$18.95
Egg, bacon, bleu cheese, herbs.
More about Gilt Bar
Wedge Salad image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS

Rosebud Steakhouse

192 E Walton, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (3257 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wedge Salad$14.00
This item contains bacon. Please indicate if you wish to omit the bacon.
More about Rosebud Steakhouse
Farm Bar image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Farm Bar

1300 W Wellington Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (1522 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Wedge Salad$13.00
Iceberg Lettuce, Buttermilk Blue Cheese Dressing, Cherry Tomato, Bacon, Pickled Red Onion, Blue Cheese Crumbles
More about Farm Bar
Main pic

 

One North Kitchen and Bar

1 N WACKER DR, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Tenderloin Wedge Salad$28.00
3-2 oz filet medallions, iceberg lettuce, grape tomatoes, bacon, chives, blue cheese dressing
More about One North Kitchen and Bar
Item pic

 

Danny’s Pizza and Burger Bar - Chicago

6021 S Archer Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Wedge Salad$13.50
More about Danny’s Pizza and Burger Bar - Chicago

