Whitefish salad in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve whitefish salad

Item pic

 

Gotham Bagels Lakeview

2801 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Gotham Smoked Whitefish Salad$10.50
1/2 LB
More about Gotham Bagels Lakeview
Steingold’s of Chicago image

 

1 - Steingold’s of Chicago

3737 N Southport Ave. Suite A, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smoked Whitefish Salad
This whitefish dip is creamy, smoky, and complemented with fresh dill and lemon.
More about 1 - Steingold’s of Chicago
Volo Restaurant Wine Bar image

 

Volo Restaurant Wine Bar

2008 W Roscoe St, Chicago

Avg 3.8 (720 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Whitefish Salad$16.49
More about Volo Restaurant Wine Bar
Item pic

 

Gotham Bagels South Loop

520 South Plymouth Court, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Gotham Smoked Whitefish Salad$10.50
1/2 LB
More about Gotham Bagels South Loop
Item pic

 

Gotham Bagels Gold Coast

1212 North Dearborn Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Gotham Smoked Whitefish Salad$10.50
1/2 LB
More about Gotham Bagels Gold Coast

