Whitefish salad in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve whitefish salad
Gotham Bagels Lakeview
2801 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago
|Gotham Smoked Whitefish Salad
|$10.50
1/2 LB
1 - Steingold’s of Chicago
3737 N Southport Ave. Suite A, Chicago
|Smoked Whitefish Salad
This whitefish dip is creamy, smoky, and complemented with fresh dill and lemon.
Volo Restaurant Wine Bar
2008 W Roscoe St, Chicago
|Whitefish Salad
|$16.49
Gotham Bagels South Loop
520 South Plymouth Court, Chicago
|Gotham Smoked Whitefish Salad
|$10.50
1/2 LB