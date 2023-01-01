Whoopie pies in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve whoopie pies
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Ranalli's of Andersonville
1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago
|GF Whoopie Pies
|$6.00
Goddess and the Baker- 44 E Grand
44 East Grand Ave, Chicago
|Red Velvet Whoopie Pie
|$2.99
Limited time for Valentines Day!
|Whoopie Pie
|$2.99
Two soft chocolate cake circles with vanilla buttercream & marshmallow fluff in between.
Kasama
1001 North Winchester Avenue, Chicago
|Chocolate Raspberry Whoopie Pie- Gluten Free
|$7.00
Spoken, a Café on Montrose
1812 W. Montrose Ave., Chicago
|GF Red Velvet Whoopie Pie
|$3.75
CUPCAKES • CAKES
Sweet Mandy B's - Streeterville
254 E Ontario St, Chicago
|Pumpkin Whoopie Pie
|$4.50
Cinnamon cream cheese sandwiched between 2 soft pumpkin cookies, topped with cinnamon cream cheese and fall sprinkles
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Charmers Food and Floral Cafe
1500 W Jarvis Avenue, Chicago
|Whoopie Pie
|$4.00
CUPCAKES • CAKES
Sweet Mandy B's
1208 W. Webster, Chicago
|Pumpkin Whoopie Pie
|$4.50
cinnamon cream cheese sandwiched between 2 soft pumpkin cookies, topped with cinnamon cream cheese and fall sprinkles.
Goddess and the Baker - 225 N Lasalle
225 N. Lasalle, Chicago
|Red Velvet Whoopie Pie
|$2.99
Limited time for Valentines Day!
|Whoopie Pie
|$2.99
Two soft chocolate cake circles with vanilla buttercream & marshmallow fluff in between.
Goddess and the Baker
165 West Superior, Chicago
|Red Velvet Whoopie Pie
|$2.99
Limited time for Valentines Day!
|Whoopie Pie
|$2.99
Two soft chocolate cake circles with vanilla buttercream & marshmallow fluff in between.
ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Goddess and the Baker- 181 W Madison
181 W Madison St, Chicago
|Red Velvet Whoopie Pie
|$2.99
Limited time for Valentines Day!
|Whoopie Pie 2pk
|$8.00
One Chocolate + One Red Velvet Whoopie Pie + Valentine Postcard
|Whoopie Pie
|$2.99
Two soft chocolate cake circles with vanilla buttercream & marshmallow fluff in between.
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Goddess and the Baker - 33 S. Wabash
33 S Wabash, Chicago
|Red Velvet Whoopie Pie
|$2.99
Limited time for Valentines Day!
|Oreo Mint Whoopie Pie
|$3.99
|Whoopie Pie
|$2.99
Two soft chocolate cake circles with vanilla buttercream & marshmallow fluff in between.