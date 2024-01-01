Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wonton noodle soup in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve wonton noodle soup

Main pic

 

Yummy Yummy Noodles - 2334 S Wentworth Ave Ste 105

2334 S Wentworth Ave Ste 105, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Wonton Noodle Soup 新虾云吞面$8.50
Note: Our wontons have pork and shrimp inside.
Wonton & Beef Tendon Noodle Soup 云吞牛筋面$10.50
Note: Our wontons have pork and shrimp inside.
More about Yummy Yummy Noodles - 2334 S Wentworth Ave Ste 105
Vegan Plate image

NOODLES

Vegan plate 🌱

1550 W FULLERTON AV, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (859 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Wonton Noodle Soup$15.50
Rice noodle or flat noodle, bean sprout, American broccoli and veggie dumpling in vegetable broth, topped with cilantro, green onion and fried garlic crushed. With your choice of protein.
More about Vegan plate 🌱
Item pic

 

Mei's

1108 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Wonton Noodle Soup$12.00
Traditional wontons filled with Berkshire pork and shrimp wontons accompanied with seasonal vegetables and egg noodles in a light broth
More about Mei's
KEN KEE RESTAURANT image

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

KEN KEE RESTAURANT - 2129 S CHINA PL

2129 S CHINA PL, Chicago

Avg 4 (760 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Wonton Noodle Soup 云吞面$9.95
More about KEN KEE RESTAURANT - 2129 S CHINA PL

