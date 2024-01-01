Wonton noodle soup in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve wonton noodle soup
More about Yummy Yummy Noodles - 2334 S Wentworth Ave Ste 105
Yummy Yummy Noodles - 2334 S Wentworth Ave Ste 105
2334 S Wentworth Ave Ste 105, Chicago
|Shrimp Wonton Noodle Soup 新虾云吞面
|$8.50
Note: Our wontons have pork and shrimp inside.
|Wonton & Beef Tendon Noodle Soup 云吞牛筋面
|$10.50
Note: Our wontons have pork and shrimp inside.
More about Vegan plate 🌱
NOODLES
Vegan plate 🌱
1550 W FULLERTON AV, Chicago
|Wonton Noodle Soup
|$15.50
Rice noodle or flat noodle, bean sprout, American broccoli and veggie dumpling in vegetable broth, topped with cilantro, green onion and fried garlic crushed. With your choice of protein.
More about Mei's
Mei's
1108 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago
|Wonton Noodle Soup
|$12.00
Traditional wontons filled with Berkshire pork and shrimp wontons accompanied with seasonal vegetables and egg noodles in a light broth