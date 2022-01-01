Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wonton soup in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve wonton soup

Item pic

 

Noble Thai

1371 W Chicago Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
22. Wonton Soup$8.95
Chicken wontons, chicken broth
More about Noble Thai
Item pic

 

Poke Poke

1100 W Madison St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Wonton Soup$4.00
Pork and shrimp dumplings in homemade chicken broth
More about Poke Poke
Hom Mali image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Hom Mali

417 W North ave, chicago

Avg 4.6 (493 reviews)
Takeout
Wonton Soup$6.50
Wonton Soup$7.50
More about Hom Mali
Noodles In The Pot image

 

Noodles In The Pot

2453 N Halsted St,, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wonton Soup$7.00
Clear soup with stuffed shrimp, chicken wonton, napa cabbage and watercress.
More about Noodles In The Pot
Vegan Plate image

NOODLES

Vegan Plate

1550 W FULLERTON AV, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (859 reviews)
Takeout
Wonton Noodle Soup$15.50
Rice noodle or flat noodle, bean sprout, American broccoli and veggie dumpling in vegetable broth, topped with cilantro, green onion and fried garlic crushed. With your choice of protein.
More about Vegan Plate
Item pic

 

Poke Poke

118 S Wabash Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wonton Soup$3.50
Pork and shrimp dumplings in homemade chicken broth
More about Poke Poke
Item pic

SUSHI

Hands On Thai & Sushi

7117 W Addison st, chicago

Avg 4.4 (2825 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach Wonton Soup$4.95
chicken dumplings, clear broth, tofu,
spinach, carrot, scallion, fried garlic
More about Hands On Thai & Sushi
Item pic

SUSHI

Hands On Thai & Sushi

5056 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1759 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach Wonton Soup$4.95
chicken dumplings, clear broth, tofu,
spinach, carrot, scallion, fried garlic
More about Hands On Thai & Sushi
Restaurant banner

 

Opart Thai House

1546 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
B26. Wonton Soup$9.59
Chicken wrapped in wonton skin and served in a mild broth.
More about Opart Thai House

