Wonton soup in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve wonton soup
More about Noble Thai
Noble Thai
1371 W Chicago Avenue, Chicago
|22. Wonton Soup
|$8.95
Chicken wontons, chicken broth
More about Poke Poke
Poke Poke
1100 W Madison St, Chicago
|Wonton Soup
|$4.00
Pork and shrimp dumplings in homemade chicken broth
More about Hom Mali
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Hom Mali
417 W North ave, chicago
|Wonton Soup
|$6.50
|Wonton Soup
|$7.50
More about Noodles In The Pot
Noodles In The Pot
2453 N Halsted St,, Chicago
|Wonton Soup
|$7.00
Clear soup with stuffed shrimp, chicken wonton, napa cabbage and watercress.
More about Vegan Plate
NOODLES
Vegan Plate
1550 W FULLERTON AV, Chicago
|Wonton Noodle Soup
|$15.50
Rice noodle or flat noodle, bean sprout, American broccoli and veggie dumpling in vegetable broth, topped with cilantro, green onion and fried garlic crushed. With your choice of protein.
More about Poke Poke
Poke Poke
118 S Wabash Ave., Chicago
|Wonton Soup
|$3.50
Pork and shrimp dumplings in homemade chicken broth
More about Hands On Thai & Sushi
SUSHI
Hands On Thai & Sushi
7117 W Addison st, chicago
|Spinach Wonton Soup
|$4.95
chicken dumplings, clear broth, tofu,
spinach, carrot, scallion, fried garlic
More about Hands On Thai & Sushi
SUSHI
Hands On Thai & Sushi
5056 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago
|Spinach Wonton Soup
|$4.95
chicken dumplings, clear broth, tofu,
spinach, carrot, scallion, fried garlic