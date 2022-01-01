Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Yakisoba in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve yakisoba

Enso Sushi Bar

 

Enso Sushi Bar

1613 North Damen Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Yakisoba
Stir-fried egg noodle in garlic sauce, asparagus, carrot, scallions, red cabbage & a single protein choice
More about Enso Sushi Bar
Item pic

 

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski

3930 N. Pulaski, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Yakisoba$10.20
Yakisoba means "fried noodles" in Japanese. Made with mushrooms, carrots, onions and cabbage in a Japanese worcester sauce, garnished with a sprinkle of shredded seaweed and sesame seeds.
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski
Nori Sushi Chicago

 

Nori Sushi Chicago

1393 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Yakisoba$14.50
Stir fried carrots, cabbages,bell peppers, broccoli and mushrooms tossed with Yakisoba noodles
More about Nori Sushi Chicago
Gyuro Ramen

 

Gyuro Ramen

171 North Aberdeen Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetable Yakisoba$15.95
Vegetarian. Ramen noodle pan fried in vegetable oil with wood ear mushroom, scallions, cabbage, bean sprout. Served with a side of broth.
Beef Yakisoba$15.95
Ramen noodle pan fried in duck oil with beef chunks, wood ear mushroom, scallions, cabbage, bean sprouts, bonito flakes. Served with a side of Dashi soup.
More about Gyuro Ramen
Item pic

 

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave

30 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Yakisoba$12.25
Yakisoba means "fried noodles" in Japanese. Made with mushrooms, carrots, onions & cabbage in a Japanese Worcester sauce, garnished with a sprinkle of shredded seaweed and sesame seeds.
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave
NOODLES
Vegan Plate

NOODLES

Vegan Plate

1550 W FULLERTON AV, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (859 reviews)
Takeout
Yakisoba$15.50
Stir fried wheat noodles with bean sprouts, celery, carrot, cabbage and broccoli. With your choice of protein. Gluten free available upon request.
More about Vegan Plate
Item pic

 

Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine

1132 N.Milwaukee ave., chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
YAKISOBA$11.95
Yakisoba noodle, Carrot, Cabbage, Bell pepper, Sesame seed, Yakisoba sauce.
More about Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine
Item pic

SUSHI

Hands On Thai & Sushi

7117 W Addison st, chicago

Avg 4.4 (2825 reviews)
Takeout
Yakisoba$9.95
stir-fried your choice of meat in brown sauce w/ buckwheat noodle, cabbage, carrot, broccoli, mushroom, baby corn, scallion, bean sprout
More about Hands On Thai & Sushi
Item pic

SUSHI • OKONOMIAYAKI

Gaijin

950 W LAKE ST, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (3151 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Yakisoba$17.00
shrimp, cabbage, scallions, carrots, sauce, sesame
Pork Belly Yakisoba$17.00
Slagel Family Farm pork belly, cabbage, scallions, carrots, sauce, sesame
Veggie Yakisoba$16.00
More about Gaijin
Item pic

SUSHI • RAMEN

Hot Woks Cool Sushi

2032 W Roscoe St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (3342 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Yakisoba$10.25
Yakisoba means "fried noodles" in Japanese. Made with your choice of meat, mushrooms and seasoned cabbage in Japanese Worcester sauce.
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi
Item pic

SUSHI

Hands On Thai & Sushi

5056 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1759 reviews)
Takeout
Yakisoba$9.95
stir-fried your choice of meat in brown sauce w/ buckwheat noodle, cabbage, carrot, broccoli, mushroom, baby corn, scallion, bean sprout
More about Hands On Thai & Sushi
Ruk Sushi & Thai

 

Ruk Sushi & Thai

4431 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Yakisoba$9.75
Stir-fried egg noodles, chicken and vegetables in sweet soy sauce.
More about Ruk Sushi & Thai
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Nori Sushi Chicago

954 W DIVERSEY PKWY, CHICAGO

Avg 4.3 (900 reviews)
Takeout
Yakisoba$14.00
Your meat choice with stir fried carrots, cabbages, red bell peppers, and mushrooms tossed with Yakisoba noodles.
More about Nori Sushi Chicago
Item pic

 

TANUKI SUSHI & GRILL

3006 N. SHEFFIELD AVE, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Yakisoba Noodle$13.50
More about TANUKI SUSHI & GRILL

