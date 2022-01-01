Yakisoba in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve yakisoba
Enso Sushi Bar
1613 North Damen Avenue, Chicago
|Yakisoba
Stir-fried egg noodle in garlic sauce, asparagus, carrot, scallions, red cabbage & a single protein choice
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski
3930 N. Pulaski, Chicago
|Yakisoba
|$10.20
Yakisoba means "fried noodles" in Japanese. Made with mushrooms, carrots, onions and cabbage in a Japanese worcester sauce, garnished with a sprinkle of shredded seaweed and sesame seeds.
Nori Sushi Chicago
1393 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Yakisoba
|$14.50
Stir fried carrots, cabbages,bell peppers, broccoli and mushrooms tossed with Yakisoba noodles
Gyuro Ramen
171 North Aberdeen Street, Chicago
|Vegetable Yakisoba
|$15.95
Vegetarian. Ramen noodle pan fried in vegetable oil with wood ear mushroom, scallions, cabbage, bean sprout. Served with a side of broth.
|Beef Yakisoba
|$15.95
Ramen noodle pan fried in duck oil with beef chunks, wood ear mushroom, scallions, cabbage, bean sprouts, bonito flakes. Served with a side of Dashi soup.
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave
30 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago
|Yakisoba
|$12.25
Yakisoba means "fried noodles" in Japanese. Made with mushrooms, carrots, onions & cabbage in a Japanese Worcester sauce, garnished with a sprinkle of shredded seaweed and sesame seeds.
NOODLES
Vegan Plate
1550 W FULLERTON AV, Chicago
|Yakisoba
|$15.50
Stir fried wheat noodles with bean sprouts, celery, carrot, cabbage and broccoli. With your choice of protein. Gluten free available upon request.
Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine
1132 N.Milwaukee ave., chicago
|YAKISOBA
|$11.95
Yakisoba noodle, Carrot, Cabbage, Bell pepper, Sesame seed, Yakisoba sauce.
SUSHI
Hands On Thai & Sushi
7117 W Addison st, chicago
|Yakisoba
|$9.95
stir-fried your choice of meat in brown sauce w/ buckwheat noodle, cabbage, carrot, broccoli, mushroom, baby corn, scallion, bean sprout
SUSHI • OKONOMIAYAKI
Gaijin
950 W LAKE ST, Chicago
|Shrimp Yakisoba
|$17.00
shrimp, cabbage, scallions, carrots, sauce, sesame
|Pork Belly Yakisoba
|$17.00
Slagel Family Farm pork belly, cabbage, scallions, carrots, sauce, sesame
|Veggie Yakisoba
|$16.00
SUSHI • RAMEN
Hot Woks Cool Sushi
2032 W Roscoe St, Chicago
|Yakisoba
|$10.25
Yakisoba means "fried noodles" in Japanese. Made with your choice of meat, mushrooms and seasoned cabbage in Japanese Worcester sauce.
SUSHI
Hands On Thai & Sushi
5056 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago
|Yakisoba
|$9.95
stir-fried your choice of meat in brown sauce w/ buckwheat noodle, cabbage, carrot, broccoli, mushroom, baby corn, scallion, bean sprout
Ruk Sushi & Thai
4431 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Yakisoba
|$9.75
Stir-fried egg noodles, chicken and vegetables in sweet soy sauce.
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Nori Sushi Chicago
954 W DIVERSEY PKWY, CHICAGO
|Yakisoba
|$14.00
Your meat choice with stir fried carrots, cabbages, red bell peppers, and mushrooms tossed with Yakisoba noodles.