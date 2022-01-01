Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Yogurt parfaits in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve yogurt parfaits

Item pic

 

Goddess and the Baker

225 N. Lasalle, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Yogurt Parfait$5.99
yogurt, organic granola, seasonal fruit
More about Goddess and the Baker
Item pic

 

Goddess Eggy's

165 West Superior, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Yogurt Parfait$5.99
yogurt, organic granola, seasonal fruit
More about Goddess Eggy's
Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza image

 

Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza

8600 West Bryn Mawr, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Yogurt Parfait$4.99
Greek Yogurt, Granola, Fresh Seasonal Berries
Please Grab From Grab N Go Cooler!
More about Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza
Item pic

 

Sopraffina Marketcaffe

200 East Randolph St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Yogurt Parfait Bar (priced per person)$4.99
a "create your own" parfait buffet with sliced fruit, vanilla yogurt and crunchy granola.
Yogurt Parfait (priced per person)$4.79
individual cups filled with sliced strawberries, grapes & apples, vanilla yogurt and crunchy granola.
More about Sopraffina Marketcaffe
Item pic

 

Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch

1230 West Taylor Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
**Greek Yogurt Parfait$8.00
Authentic Greek yogurt topped with granola, locally sourced honey and fresh berries.
More about Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
Item pic

ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Goddess And the Baker

181 W Madison St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (274 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Yogurt Parfait$5.99
yogurt, organic granola, seasonal fruit
More about Goddess And the Baker
Item pic

 

Goddess And the Baker

44 East Grand Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Yogurt Parfait$5.99
yogurt, organic granola, seasonal fruit
More about Goddess And the Baker
Item pic

 

Sopraffina Marketcaffe

222 West Adams, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Yogurt Parfait$4.79
Yogurt Parfait (priced per person)$4.79
individual cups filled with sliced strawberries, grapes & apples, vanilla yogurt and crunchy granola.
Yogurt Parfait Bar (priced per person)$4.99
a "create your own" parfait buffet with sliced fruit, vanilla yogurt and crunchy granola.
More about Sopraffina Marketcaffe
Item pic

 

Room 500

1725 W. Harrison Professional Building I, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Yogurt Parfait$3.95
Vanilla Greek yogurt, fresh berries and crunchy granola, 318 Calories, Contains: Milk, Wheat
More about Room 500
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Goddess and the Baker

33 S Wabash, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2204 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Yogurt Parfait$5.99
yogurt, organic granola, seasonal fruit
More about Goddess and the Baker
Marshall's Landing image

 

Marshall's Landing

222 Merchandise Mart Plz, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (78 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Yogurt Parfait$8.00
More about Marshall's Landing
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch

3233 N Broadway St, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (925 reviews)
Takeout
**Greek Yogurt Parfait$8.00
Authentic Greek yogurt topped with granola, locally sourced honey and fresh berries.
More about Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
Item pic

 

Food For Thought - Tempus

600 W. Chicago Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Yogurt Parfait$3.75
Vanilla Yogurt, Fresh Berries, Granola
More about Food For Thought - Tempus
Item pic

 

Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch

4925 W Irving Park Road, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
**Greek Yogurt Parfait$8.00
Authentic Greek yogurt topped with granola, locally sourced honey and fresh berries.
More about Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Marq

60 W ADAMS ST, CHICAGO

Avg 4.4 (3247 reviews)
Takeout
Power Yogurt Parfait$7.00
yogurt topped with our house made berry preserve and house made granola
More about The Marq
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Eggy's Diner

333 E Benton Place, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2567 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Yogurt Parfait$8.95
With granola, strawberries, blueberries and maple glazed walnuts
More about Eggy's Diner

