Yogurt parfaits in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve yogurt parfaits
Goddess and the Baker
225 N. Lasalle, Chicago
|Yogurt Parfait
|$5.99
yogurt, organic granola, seasonal fruit
Goddess Eggy's
165 West Superior, Chicago
|Yogurt Parfait
|$5.99
yogurt, organic granola, seasonal fruit
Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza
8600 West Bryn Mawr, Chicago
|Yogurt Parfait
|$4.99
Greek Yogurt, Granola, Fresh Seasonal Berries
Please Grab From Grab N Go Cooler!
Sopraffina Marketcaffe
200 East Randolph St., Chicago
|Yogurt Parfait Bar (priced per person)
|$4.99
a "create your own" parfait buffet with sliced fruit, vanilla yogurt and crunchy granola.
|Yogurt Parfait (priced per person)
|$4.79
individual cups filled with sliced strawberries, grapes & apples, vanilla yogurt and crunchy granola.
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
1230 West Taylor Street, Chicago
|**Greek Yogurt Parfait
|$8.00
Authentic Greek yogurt topped with granola, locally sourced honey and fresh berries.
ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Goddess And the Baker
181 W Madison St, Chicago
|Yogurt Parfait
|$5.99
yogurt, organic granola, seasonal fruit
Goddess And the Baker
44 East Grand Ave, Chicago
|Yogurt Parfait
|$5.99
yogurt, organic granola, seasonal fruit
Sopraffina Marketcaffe
222 West Adams, Chicago
|Yogurt Parfait
|$4.79
|Yogurt Parfait (priced per person)
|$4.79
individual cups filled with sliced strawberries, grapes & apples, vanilla yogurt and crunchy granola.
|Yogurt Parfait Bar (priced per person)
|$4.99
a "create your own" parfait buffet with sliced fruit, vanilla yogurt and crunchy granola.
Room 500
1725 W. Harrison Professional Building I, Chicago
|Yogurt Parfait
|$3.95
Vanilla Greek yogurt, fresh berries and crunchy granola, 318 Calories, Contains: Milk, Wheat
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Goddess and the Baker
33 S Wabash, Chicago
|Yogurt Parfait
|$5.99
yogurt, organic granola, seasonal fruit
SANDWICHES
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
3233 N Broadway St, Chicago
|**Greek Yogurt Parfait
|$8.00
Authentic Greek yogurt topped with granola, locally sourced honey and fresh berries.
Food For Thought - Tempus
600 W. Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Yogurt Parfait
|$3.75
Vanilla Yogurt, Fresh Berries, Granola
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
4925 W Irving Park Road, Chicago
|**Greek Yogurt Parfait
|$8.00
Authentic Greek yogurt topped with granola, locally sourced honey and fresh berries.
SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Marq
60 W ADAMS ST, CHICAGO
|Power Yogurt Parfait
|$7.00
yogurt topped with our house made berry preserve and house made granola