Dunning restaurants you'll love

More about Taco Burrito King
Taco Burrito King
3216 N Harlem Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Tacos (Corn Tortilla)
|$3.60
Corn Tortilla Taco With your Choice of Meat and Select Toppings
|Salsa on the Side
TBK's Red or Green Salsa
|Tacos (Flour Tortilla)
|$3.60
A Soft Flour Tortilla Topped with your Choice of Meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and Cheese.
More about Hands On Thai & Sushi
Hands On Thai & Sushi
7117 W Addison st, chicago
|Popular items
|Shrimp Tempura Maki (5pcs)
|$7.85
shrimp tempura, masago, mayo, avocado, cucumber, tempura flake, sweet soy sauce
|Spider Maki (8pcs)
|$8.75
soft shell crab tempura, masago, avocado, mayo, cucumber, sweet soy sauce
|Pad See Eiw
|$9.75
stir-fried your choice of meat in brown sauce w/ flat noodle,egg, broccoli, carrot
More about Chicago Magic Lounge
Chicago Magic Lounge
5050 N. Clark Street, Chicago