Dunning restaurants you'll love

Dunning restaurants
Dunning's top cuisines

Mexican & Tex-mex
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Must-try Dunning restaurants

Taco Burrito King image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

3216 N Harlem Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (4051 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tacos (Corn Tortilla)$3.60
Corn Tortilla Taco With your Choice of Meat and Select Toppings
Salsa on the Side
TBK's Red or Green Salsa
Tacos (Flour Tortilla)$3.60
A Soft Flour Tortilla Topped with your Choice of Meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and Cheese.
More about Taco Burrito King
Hands On Thai & Sushi image

SUSHI

Hands On Thai & Sushi

7117 W Addison st, chicago

Avg 4.4 (2825 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp Tempura Maki (5pcs)$7.85
shrimp tempura, masago, mayo, avocado, cucumber, tempura flake, sweet soy sauce
Spider Maki (8pcs)$8.75
soft shell crab tempura, masago, avocado, mayo, cucumber, sweet soy sauce
Pad See Eiw$9.75
stir-fried your choice of meat in brown sauce w/ flat noodle,egg, broccoli, carrot
More about Hands On Thai & Sushi
Chicago Magic Lounge image

 

Chicago Magic Lounge

5050 N. Clark Street, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (389 reviews)
Fast Pay
More about Chicago Magic Lounge
