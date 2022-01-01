Edgewater bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Edgewater restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Edgewater

Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar

1102 W Thorndale, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (331 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pesto Garlic Bread$8.50
10” pizza crust with pesto and mozzarella.
Fried Chicken Sandwich.$10.00
Fried chicken, house-made pickles, chipotle mayo. Served on brioche bun.
*Not gluten free.
*Not dairy free.
*Not vegan.
*Not vegetarian.
Breakfast Wrap$7.50
Egg, cheddar cheese, chipotle crema and your choice of protein served with a side of house made roasted tomatillo salsa.
More about Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar
Parson's Chicken and Fish image

 

Parson's Chicken and Fish

5721 N Clark St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Nuggets$7.00
Hand cut white meat served with choice of dipping sauce
French Fries$4.00
Natural cut with kosher salt served with your choice of sauce
Hot Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Fried chicken thigh tossed in Parson's Hot, with American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, aioli, on a brioche bun
More about Parson's Chicken and Fish
Fireside Restaurant image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Fireside Restaurant

5739 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (1145 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fireside Chopped$13.00
mixed greens, chopped iceberg, herbed chicken, avocado, bacon, tomato, roasted corn, bleu cheese crumbles, scallions, crispy flour tortilla strips, citrus dressing
Blackened Chicken & Pasta$17.00
spicy blackened chicken breast and pasta shells tossed in a cajun cream sauce
Giant Pretzel$11.00
sprinkled with sea salt, side of düsseldorf mustard and beer cheese sauce
More about Fireside Restaurant
Lady Gregory's image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Lady Gregory's

5260 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 3.8 (2544 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Bowl Tomato Basil Soup$6.00
Bowl.
Baked French Onion$8.00
Gruyere
Drive Thru Burger$17.00
Double cheeseburger, caramelized onion, special sauce, greens, tomato, pickle, butter bun.
More about Lady Gregory's
FIYA image

 

FIYA

5419 N Clark, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (165 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Greens & Feta Salad$12.00
Salad House Greens, Feta, Watermelon Radish, Pickled Onion, Jalapeño, Dates, Sumac Croutons
Salatim$16.00
Four small dishes with marinated olives, Jerusalem salad, and wood-oven pita.
Chicken Schnitzel Plate$18.00
Chicken Schnitzel, Orange Blossom Slaw, Green Tahina, Amba
More about FIYA
Gino's North image

PIZZA

Gino's North

1111 W Granville Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (452 reviews)
Takeout
More about Gino's North

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Edgewater

Chicken Sandwiches

Tomato Soup

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Mac And Cheese

Grilled Chicken

Pies

Map

More near Edgewater to explore

West Town

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Pilsen

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

River East

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

West Rogers Park

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Irving Park

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Jefferson Park

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Garfield Ridge

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

River West

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston