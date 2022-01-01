Edgewater bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Edgewater
More about Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar
1102 W Thorndale, Chicago
|Popular items
|Pesto Garlic Bread
|$8.50
10” pizza crust with pesto and mozzarella.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich.
|$10.00
Fried chicken, house-made pickles, chipotle mayo. Served on brioche bun.
*Not gluten free.
*Not dairy free.
*Not vegan.
*Not vegetarian.
|Breakfast Wrap
|$7.50
Egg, cheddar cheese, chipotle crema and your choice of protein served with a side of house made roasted tomatillo salsa.
More about Parson's Chicken and Fish
Parson's Chicken and Fish
5721 N Clark St., Chicago
|Popular items
|Chicken Nuggets
|$7.00
Hand cut white meat served with choice of dipping sauce
|French Fries
|$4.00
Natural cut with kosher salt served with your choice of sauce
|Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Fried chicken thigh tossed in Parson's Hot, with American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, aioli, on a brioche bun
More about Fireside Restaurant
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Fireside Restaurant
5739 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Fireside Chopped
|$13.00
mixed greens, chopped iceberg, herbed chicken, avocado, bacon, tomato, roasted corn, bleu cheese crumbles, scallions, crispy flour tortilla strips, citrus dressing
|Blackened Chicken & Pasta
|$17.00
spicy blackened chicken breast and pasta shells tossed in a cajun cream sauce
|Giant Pretzel
|$11.00
sprinkled with sea salt, side of düsseldorf mustard and beer cheese sauce
More about Lady Gregory's
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Lady Gregory's
5260 N Clark St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Bowl Tomato Basil Soup
|$6.00
Bowl.
|Baked French Onion
|$8.00
Gruyere
|Drive Thru Burger
|$17.00
Double cheeseburger, caramelized onion, special sauce, greens, tomato, pickle, butter bun.
More about FIYA
FIYA
5419 N Clark, Chicago
|Popular items
|Greens & Feta Salad
|$12.00
Salad House Greens, Feta, Watermelon Radish, Pickled Onion, Jalapeño, Dates, Sumac Croutons
|Salatim
|$16.00
Four small dishes with marinated olives, Jerusalem salad, and wood-oven pita.
|Chicken Schnitzel Plate
|$18.00
Chicken Schnitzel, Orange Blossom Slaw, Green Tahina, Amba
More about Gino's North
PIZZA
Gino's North
1111 W Granville Ave, Chicago