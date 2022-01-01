Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Edgewater

Edgewater restaurants
Edgewater restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

TACOS

Flaco's Tacos

1116 W. Granville, Chicago

Avg 4 (557 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Lime-Grilled Steak Burrito$9.45
House-cut steak, Chihuahua cheese, fresh cilantro & onion, sour cream, Mexican rice, refried beans, crisp lettuce, and fresh tomatoes, wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Al Pastor Burrito$7.45
Sliced pork marinated with fresh pineapple and onion in a mild homemade Guajillo salsa, Mexican rice, whole pinto beans, Chihuahua cheese, sour cream, crisp Romaine lettuce
Frijoles Negros (Black Beans) Burrito$5.95
Black beans cooked with fresh spinach, caramelized onion, fresh
Pico de Gallo (salsa of fresh jalapeños, onion, and tomato).
More about Flaco's Tacos
Burrito image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

5413 N. Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (786 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Burrito$12.99
scrambled eggs, queso fresco, avocado, cilantro, potato, salsa verde
+ house made chorizo, chicken sausage or veggie meat | $1.99
More about Kanela Breakfast Club

