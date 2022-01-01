Burritos in Edgewater
Flaco's Tacos
1116 W. Granville, Chicago
|Lime-Grilled Steak Burrito
|$9.45
House-cut steak, Chihuahua cheese, fresh cilantro & onion, sour cream, Mexican rice, refried beans, crisp lettuce, and fresh tomatoes, wrapped in a flour tortilla.
|Al Pastor Burrito
|$7.45
Sliced pork marinated with fresh pineapple and onion in a mild homemade Guajillo salsa, Mexican rice, whole pinto beans, Chihuahua cheese, sour cream, crisp Romaine lettuce
|Frijoles Negros (Black Beans) Burrito
|$5.95
Black beans cooked with fresh spinach, caramelized onion, fresh
Pico de Gallo (salsa of fresh jalapeños, onion, and tomato).