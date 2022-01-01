Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Edgewater

Edgewater restaurants
Edgewater restaurants that serve chicken salad

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

5413 N. Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (786 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BBQ Chicken Salad$14.99
mixed greens, bbq chicken, black beans, corn, tomato, avocado, tortilla strips, red onion, cheddar cheese, ranch dressing
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar

1102 W Thorndale, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (331 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Salad Wrap$12.00
Herb chicken, carrot, celery, grape romaine, almonds
More about Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Lady Gregory's

5260 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 3.8 (2544 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Asian Chicken Salad$17.25
Grilled chicken breast, field greens, carrot, daikon, cilantro, scallions, mandarin orange, peanuts, crispy wontons, peanut sesame vinaigrette.
More about Lady Gregory's
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Fireside Restaurant

5739 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (1145 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders House Salad$12.00
mixed greens, crispy chicken tenders, tomato, cucumber, shaved carrots, onion, radish, choice of dressing
Blackened Chicken Salad$14.00
mixed greens, blackened chicken breast, avocado, roasted corn and black bean relish, roasted red peppers, pico de gallo, shredded mozzarella, crispy flour tortilla strips, choice of dressing
More about Fireside Restaurant

