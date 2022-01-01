Chicken salad in Edgewater
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Kanela Breakfast Club
5413 N. Clark St, Chicago
|BBQ Chicken Salad
|$14.99
mixed greens, bbq chicken, black beans, corn, tomato, avocado, tortilla strips, red onion, cheddar cheese, ranch dressing
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar
1102 W Thorndale, Chicago
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$12.00
Herb chicken, carrot, celery, grape romaine, almonds
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Lady Gregory's
5260 N Clark St, Chicago
|Asian Chicken Salad
|$17.25
Grilled chicken breast, field greens, carrot, daikon, cilantro, scallions, mandarin orange, peanuts, crispy wontons, peanut sesame vinaigrette.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Fireside Restaurant
5739 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago
|Chicken Tenders House Salad
|$12.00
mixed greens, crispy chicken tenders, tomato, cucumber, shaved carrots, onion, radish, choice of dressing
|Blackened Chicken Salad
|$14.00
mixed greens, blackened chicken breast, avocado, roasted corn and black bean relish, roasted red peppers, pico de gallo, shredded mozzarella, crispy flour tortilla strips, choice of dressing