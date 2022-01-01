Chicken sandwiches in Edgewater
Edgewater restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar
1102 W Thorndale, Chicago
|Fried Chicken Sandwich.
|$10.00
Fried chicken, house-made pickles, chipotle mayo. Served on brioche bun.
*Not gluten free.
*Not dairy free.
*Not vegan.
*Not vegetarian.
Parson's Chicken and Fish
5721 N Clark St., Chicago
|Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Fried chicken thigh tossed in Parson's Hot, with American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, aioli, on a brioche bun
|Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Fried chicken thigh with American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, aioli, and hot sauce on a brioche bun
