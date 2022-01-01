Chicken sandwiches in Edgewater

Edgewater restaurants
Toast

Edgewater restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwich. image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar

1102 W Thorndale, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (331 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich.$10.00
Fried chicken, house-made pickles, chipotle mayo. Served on brioche bun.
*Not gluten free.
*Not dairy free.
*Not vegan.
*Not vegetarian.
More about Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar
Hot Chicken Sandwich image

 

Parson's Chicken and Fish

5721 N Clark St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Fried chicken thigh tossed in Parson's Hot, with American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, aioli, on a brioche bun
Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Fried chicken thigh with American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, aioli, and hot sauce on a brioche bun
More about Parson's Chicken and Fish
Land & Lake Andersonville image

FRENCH FRIES

Land & Lake Andersonville

5420 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (29 reviews)
Takeout
Pickled Veggies$6.00
Assorted selection of seasonal pickled vegetables
Tomato Soup$8.00
House made daily.
Add 1/2 Grilled Cheese +$9.00
Burger$16.00
Two 4oz patties, American cheese, house made dill pickles, onions, Thousand Island dressing. Served with fresh cut fries.
More about Land & Lake Andersonville

