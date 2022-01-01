Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Edgewater

Edgewater restaurants
Edgewater restaurants that serve chili

Kanela Breakfast Club image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

5413 N. Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (786 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
S/ Chili Aioli$0.75
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Land & Lake Andersonville

5420 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (29 reviews)
Takeout
Three Bean Midwestern Chili$13.00
Turkey, hominy, cheddar, green onions, pickled chilis, sour cream, house biscuit crumbles
Breakfast Chili$16.00
Three bean Midwestern Chili with turkey and hominy topped with two sunny side up eggs, cheddar, green onions, pickled chilis & sour cream, served with a house made biscuit
More about Land & Lake Andersonville

