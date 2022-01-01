Grilled steaks in Edgewater
Flaco's Tacos Edgewater
1116 W. Granville, Chicago
|Lime-Grilled Steak Burrito
|$9.45
House-cut steak, Chihuahua cheese, fresh cilantro & onion, sour cream, Mexican rice, refried beans, crisp lettuce, and fresh tomatoes, wrapped in a flour tortilla.
|Lime Grilled Steak Bowl
|$10.95
Lime-grilled steak, Mexican rice, whole pinto beans, Chihuahua cheese, homemade pico de gallo, sour cream, crisp Romaine, topped with fresh avocado and a couple of chips for garnish!
|Lime-Grilled Steak Taco - Single
|$4.75
Lime-marinated steak topped cheese, onion and cilantro on corn tortillas.