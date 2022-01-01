Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled steaks in Edgewater

Edgewater restaurants
Edgewater restaurants that serve grilled steaks

TACOS

Flaco's Tacos Edgewater

1116 W. Granville, Chicago

Avg 4 (557 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Lime-Grilled Steak Burrito$9.45
House-cut steak, Chihuahua cheese, fresh cilantro & onion, sour cream, Mexican rice, refried beans, crisp lettuce, and fresh tomatoes, wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Lime Grilled Steak Bowl$10.95
Lime-grilled steak, Mexican rice, whole pinto beans, Chihuahua cheese, homemade pico de gallo, sour cream, crisp Romaine, topped with fresh avocado and a couple of chips for garnish!
Lime-Grilled Steak Taco - Single$4.75
Lime-marinated steak topped cheese, onion and cilantro on corn tortillas.
More about Flaco's Tacos Edgewater
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Fireside Restaurant

5739 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (1145 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Steak Sandwich$15.00
marinated steak, grilled onions, chipotle mayo, french roll
More about Fireside Restaurant

