Burritos in Garfield Ridge
Garfield Ridge restaurants that serve burritos
More about Healthy Substance
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Healthy Substance
6852 W Archer Ave, Chicago
|Burrito Veggie and Egg
|$7.80
Mushroom, grilled onions, bell pepper, rice, and beans (chips and salsa on the side).
|Burrito Carne Asada
|$9.50
Canre Asada, rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, vegan sour cream, vegan cheese, and a side of chips and salsa.
More about Taco Burrito King
BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Burrito King
5601 S Harlem Ave, Chicago
|Burrito Bowl
|$9.25
A deconstructed burrito without the tortilla served in a bowl filled with rice, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, guacamole and your choice of meat.
|Super King Burrito
|$10.25
A near footlong flour tortilla filled with extra fillings of beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.
|King Burrito
|$6.99
A large flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, and your choice of meat.