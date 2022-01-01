Burritos in Garfield Ridge

Healthy Substance image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Healthy Substance

6852 W Archer Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1545 reviews)
Takeout
Burrito Veggie and Egg$7.80
Mushroom, grilled onions, bell pepper, rice, and beans (chips and salsa on the side).
Burrito Carne Asada$9.50
Canre Asada, rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, vegan sour cream, vegan cheese, and a side of chips and salsa.
More about Healthy Substance
Taco Burrito King image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

5601 S Harlem Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (541 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Burrito Bowl$9.25
A deconstructed burrito without the tortilla served in a bowl filled with rice, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, guacamole and your choice of meat.
Super King Burrito$10.25
A near footlong flour tortilla filled with extra fillings of beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.
King Burrito$6.99
A large flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, and your choice of meat.
More about Taco Burrito King

