Carne asada in Garfield Ridge

Garfield Ridge restaurants
Garfield Ridge restaurants that serve carne asada

Healthy Substance image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Healthy Substance

6852 W Archer Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1545 reviews)
Takeout
Torta De Carne Asada$12.50
Gordita Carne Asada$5.90
Impossible Carne Asada Taco$3.80
More about Healthy Substance
Taco Burrito King image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

5601 S Harlem Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (541 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carne Asada$18.50
Skirt steak seasoned and grilled to perfection, served with lettuce, tomato, and a corn quesadilla. All dinners served with rice and beans.
Carne Asada$16.45
Skirt steak seasoned and grilled to perfection, served with lettuce, tomato, and a corn quesadilla. All dinners served with rice and beans.
More about Taco Burrito King

