Carne asada in Garfield Ridge
Garfield Ridge restaurants that serve carne asada
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Healthy Substance
6852 W Archer Ave, Chicago
|Torta De Carne Asada
|$12.50
|Gordita Carne Asada
|$5.90
|Impossible Carne Asada Taco
|$3.80
BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Burrito King
5601 S Harlem Ave, Chicago
|Carne Asada
|$18.50
Skirt steak seasoned and grilled to perfection, served with lettuce, tomato, and a corn quesadilla. All dinners served with rice and beans.
|Carne Asada
|$16.45
