Grand Boulevard restaurants you'll love

Go
Grand Boulevard restaurants
Toast

Grand Boulevard's top cuisines

American
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Chicken
Chicken
Scroll right

Must-try Grand Boulevard restaurants

Peach's Restaurant image

SANDWICHES

Peach's Restaurant

4652 S King Dr, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (866 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Peach's Special$13.95
2 eggs any style with choice of meat. Choice of house potatoes or grits & pancakes or toast. Meat options = turkey bacon, pork bacon or pork sausage. Upgrade to duck bacon or chicken sausage for $2.00 upcharge.
Breakfast Bowl$12.95
Duck bacon, house potatoes, sweet peppers, onions, spinach, topped with 1 egg any style & cheddar cheese.
Salmon Croquettes & Grits$16.95
Wild caught, fresh baked salmon croquettes served on top of cheese grits.
More about Peach's Restaurant
Shawn Michelle’s Homemade Ice Cream image

 

Shawn Michelle’s Homemade Ice Cream

46 East 47th, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Shawn Michelle’s Homemade Ice Cream
Union League Club of Chicago image

 

Union League Club of Chicago

65 W Jackson Blvd, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Union League Club of Chicago
Jimmy's Famous Burgers image

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Jimmy's Famous Burgers

5042 s cottage grove ave, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1302 reviews)
Takeout
More about Jimmy's Famous Burgers
Map

More near Grand Boulevard to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

River East

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Roscoe Village

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Irving Park

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Ukrainian Village

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston