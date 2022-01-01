Grand Boulevard restaurants you'll love
Grand Boulevard's top cuisines
Must-try Grand Boulevard restaurants
More about Peach's Restaurant
SANDWICHES
Peach's Restaurant
4652 S King Dr, Chicago
|Popular items
|Peach's Special
|$13.95
2 eggs any style with choice of meat. Choice of house potatoes or grits & pancakes or toast. Meat options = turkey bacon, pork bacon or pork sausage. Upgrade to duck bacon or chicken sausage for $2.00 upcharge.
|Breakfast Bowl
|$12.95
Duck bacon, house potatoes, sweet peppers, onions, spinach, topped with 1 egg any style & cheddar cheese.
|Salmon Croquettes & Grits
|$16.95
Wild caught, fresh baked salmon croquettes served on top of cheese grits.
More about Shawn Michelle’s Homemade Ice Cream
Shawn Michelle’s Homemade Ice Cream
46 East 47th, Chicago