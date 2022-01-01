Humboldt Park restaurants you'll love
Orkenoy
1757 North Kimball Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Fry Life
|$10.00
High Life Battered Whitefish, House Remoulade, Cabbage Salad, Fried Capers, Lemon, Dill, Sourdough
|Short Rib
|$10.00
Braised Short Rib, Confit Potato, Balsamic Cipollini Onion, Red Wine Butter, Lingonberry, Brioche.
|Bowski Hamlin (2 Pack To Go)
|$12.00
(4.5%) Amber Lager brewed w/ Sugar Creek Malt using a double decoction mash for toasty malty goodness, with a dry finish.
FRENCH FRIES
Rootstock Wine & Beer Bar
954 N. California Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Cavatelli with braised lamb, oyster mushroom, arugula, and parmigiano
|$18.00
|Hand cut fries with roasted garlic aioli and house ketchup
|$6.00
|Braised lamb shoulder with celery root, spiced onion, zhoug, and pepitas
|$20.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Humboldt Haus
2956-58 west north ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Nothing but Veggies
|$9.00
9" sandwich with lettuce, tomato, onion, garlic mayo, avocado, cucumber and lettuce
|West Sider
|$11.00
9" sandwich with lettuce, tomato, onion, haus dressing, garlic mayo, oil and vinegar, turkey, pastrami and swiss
|Haus Turkey
|$11.00
9" sandwich with lettuce, tomato, onion, regular mayo, yellow mustard, turkey, avocado, american and pickles or hot giardiniera
Jeff and Judes
1024 North Western Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Matzo Ball Soup Pint
|$6.00
one large matzo ball in our house chicken broth, carrots, chicken
|Reuben
|$19.00
house corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut, russian dressing on marble rye
|Canter's Sunrise
|$12.00
fried egg, bacon, tomato, and cheddar on pressed challah