Humboldt Park restaurants you'll love

Humboldt Park restaurants
Toast

Humboldt Park's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Must-try Humboldt Park restaurants

Orkenoy image

 

Orkenoy

1757 North Kimball Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (115 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fry Life$10.00
High Life Battered Whitefish, House Remoulade, Cabbage Salad, Fried Capers, Lemon, Dill, Sourdough
Short Rib$10.00
Braised Short Rib, Confit Potato, Balsamic Cipollini Onion, Red Wine Butter, Lingonberry, Brioche.
Bowski Hamlin (2 Pack To Go)$12.00
(4.5%) Amber Lager brewed w/ Sugar Creek Malt using a double decoction mash for toasty malty goodness, with a dry finish.
More about Orkenoy
Rootstock Wine & Beer Bar image

FRENCH FRIES

Rootstock Wine & Beer Bar

954 N. California Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (733 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cavatelli with braised lamb, oyster mushroom, arugula, and parmigiano$18.00
Hand cut fries with roasted garlic aioli  and house ketchup$6.00
Braised lamb shoulder with celery root, spiced onion, zhoug, and pepitas$20.00
More about Rootstock Wine & Beer Bar
Humboldt Haus image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Humboldt Haus

2956-58 west north ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (3106 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Nothing but Veggies$9.00
9" sandwich with lettuce, tomato, onion, garlic mayo, avocado, cucumber and lettuce
West Sider$11.00
9" sandwich with lettuce, tomato, onion, haus dressing, garlic mayo, oil and vinegar, turkey, pastrami and swiss
Haus Turkey$11.00
9" sandwich with lettuce, tomato, onion, regular mayo, yellow mustard, turkey, avocado, american and pickles or hot giardiniera
More about Humboldt Haus
Jeff and Judes image

 

Jeff and Judes

1024 North Western Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Matzo Ball Soup Pint$6.00
one large matzo ball in our house chicken broth, carrots, chicken
Reuben$19.00
house corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut, russian dressing on marble rye
Canter's Sunrise$12.00
fried egg, bacon, tomato, and cheddar on pressed challah
More about Jeff and Judes
Bianca's Bodega - Revival image

 

Bianca's Bodega - Revival

125 South Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Bianca's Bodega - Revival
The Beetle Bar & Grill image

GRILL

The Beetle Bar & Grill

2532 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (699 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
More about The Beetle Bar & Grill

