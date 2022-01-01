Cinnamon rolls in Humboldt Park

Toast

Humboldt Park restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls

Item pic

 

Orkenoy

1757 North Kimball Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (115 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cinnamon Roll w/ Cardamom Cream Cheese Frosting$4.50
More about Orkenoy
Jeff and Judes image

 

Jeff and Judes

1024 North Western Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Challah Cinnamon Roll$7.00
a massive cinnamon roll made with our challah and drizzled with vanilla glaze
More about Jeff and Judes
Map

