Hyde Park restaurants you'll love

Go
Hyde Park restaurants
Toast

Hyde Park's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Chicken
Chicken
Bagels
Southern
Scroll right

Must-try Hyde Park restaurants

The Budlong Hot Chicken image

 

The Budlong Hot Chicken

1301 E 53rd st., chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Budlong Biscuit$6.50
Hand rolled, fresh baked buttermilk biscuits with our house-made jam
5 PC. Wings$20.00
5 full pieces of whole wings.. The whole wing is both drums and flats bringing the best of both worlds together in an all-new experience, crispy in texture and packed full of flavor. The whole wing was made for wing lovers who don't mind using both hands to go all-in on their quest for full flavor. Choose your heat and sauce.
Tenders$12.00
3 fried chicken tenders served on Texas toast, house-made pickles
dip it in:
comeback or buttermilk
More about The Budlong Hot Chicken
Tacos El Pastor 53 image

 

Tacos El Pastor 53

5319 S Hyde Park Blvd, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BRT Carne Asada$14.99
Taco Ground Beef$3.99
Chips and Salsa Guacamole Pico De Gallo$8.99
More about Tacos El Pastor 53
Stan's Donuts & Coffee image

 

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

5225 S Harper Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
1/2 Dozen Assorted$17.05
2 Standards, 2 Specialty, 2 Doughboy
Dozen Assorted$32.05
4 Standards, 4 Specialty, 4 Doughboy
Hashbrown$1.55
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee
The Sit Down Cafe & Sushi Bar image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

The Sit Down Cafe & Sushi Bar

1312 East 53rd Street, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1877 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicago Fire$11.50
Feisty Flamingo$14.99
California$6.95
More about The Sit Down Cafe & Sushi Bar
Virtue image

 

Virtue

1462 E 53rd Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Catfish$26.00
blackened, carolina gold rice, barbeque carrots
Lemon Chicken$25.00
roasted fennel, green beans, chicken jus
Green Tomatoes$13.00
shrimp, leroy's remoulade
More about Virtue
Map

More near Hyde Park to explore

DePaul

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

North Center

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

South Loop

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Roscoe Village

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Andersonville

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Jefferson Park

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 3.6 (3 restaurants)

Garfield Ridge

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston