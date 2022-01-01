Hyde Park restaurants you'll love
More about The Budlong Hot Chicken
The Budlong Hot Chicken
1301 E 53rd st., chicago
|Popular items
|Budlong Biscuit
|$6.50
Hand rolled, fresh baked buttermilk biscuits with our house-made jam
|5 PC. Wings
|$20.00
5 full pieces of whole wings.. The whole wing is both drums and flats bringing the best of both worlds together in an all-new experience, crispy in texture and packed full of flavor. The whole wing was made for wing lovers who don't mind using both hands to go all-in on their quest for full flavor. Choose your heat and sauce.
|Tenders
|$12.00
3 fried chicken tenders served on Texas toast, house-made pickles
dip it in:
comeback or buttermilk
More about Tacos El Pastor 53
Tacos El Pastor 53
5319 S Hyde Park Blvd, Chicago
|Popular items
|BRT Carne Asada
|$14.99
|Taco Ground Beef
|$3.99
|Chips and Salsa Guacamole Pico De Gallo
|$8.99
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
5225 S Harper Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|1/2 Dozen Assorted
|$17.05
2 Standards, 2 Specialty, 2 Doughboy
|Dozen Assorted
|$32.05
4 Standards, 4 Specialty, 4 Doughboy
|Hashbrown
|$1.55
More about The Sit Down Cafe & Sushi Bar
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES
The Sit Down Cafe & Sushi Bar
1312 East 53rd Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Chicago Fire
|$11.50
|Feisty Flamingo
|$14.99
|California
|$6.95