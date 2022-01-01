Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Collard greens in
Hyde Park
/
Chicago
/
Hyde Park
/
Collard Greens
Hyde Park restaurants that serve collard greens
The Budlong Hot Chicken
1301 E 53rd st., chicago
No reviews yet
Collard Greens
$6.50
In-house braised, fresh collards, smoked ham hock, hot sauce and garlic
More about The Budlong Hot Chicken
Virtue
1462 E 53rd Street, Chicago
No reviews yet
Collard Greens
$10.00
More about Virtue
Browse other tasty dishes in Hyde Park
Mac And Cheese
Mixed Green Salad
More near Hyde Park to explore
DePaul
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
North Center
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
South Loop
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Roscoe Village
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Chinatown
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Andersonville
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Jefferson Park
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Garfield Ridge
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Racine
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
South Bend
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(335 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(329 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(56 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(338 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(151 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(152 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston