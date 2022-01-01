Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Collard greens in Hyde Park

Go
Hyde Park restaurants
Toast

Hyde Park restaurants that serve collard greens

Item pic

 

The Budlong Hot Chicken

1301 E 53rd st., chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Collard Greens$6.50
In-house braised, fresh collards, smoked ham hock, hot sauce and garlic
More about The Budlong Hot Chicken
Collard Greens image

 

Virtue

1462 E 53rd Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Collard Greens$10.00
More about Virtue

Browse other tasty dishes in Hyde Park

Mac And Cheese

Mixed Green Salad

Map

More near Hyde Park to explore

DePaul

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

North Center

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

South Loop

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Roscoe Village

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Andersonville

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Jefferson Park

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Garfield Ridge

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston