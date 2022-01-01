Irving Park restaurants you'll love

Go
Irving Park restaurants
Toast

Irving Park's top cuisines

Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Thai
Takeout box
Chinese
Scroll right

Must-try Irving Park restaurants

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski image

 

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski

3930 N. Pulaski, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chinese Egg Rolls (2)$4.95
Asian spices, peanut sauce, pork & shrimp, cabbage, carrot, caramelized onion stuffing, sweet and sour sauce.
Dragon (8)$12.75
Shrimp tempura, mayo, masago, avocado, and unagi. Topped with marinated sweet soy sauce.
Gyoza (5)$5.95
Japanese pork Dumplings lightly steamed and then pan-fried for added flavor with sesame chili sauce.
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski
Arun's Thai Restaurant image

NOODLES

Arun's Thai Restaurant

4156 N Kedzie Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (45 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
PHAD THAI$21.00
PHAD SEE EWE$20.00
EGGROLLS CRAB$11.00
More about Arun's Thai Restaurant
Smoque BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Smoque BBQ

3800 N. Pulaski, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (11176 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cornbread$1.50
Made from scratch and baked fresh every 30 minutes with a light sweetness to it.
Brisket Sandwich Meal$14.45
Approximately 6 ounces of our smoked brisket on a brioche pull bun served with your choice of two sauces. Includes Slaw and your choice of one small side.
Full Bun$0.95
Our entree sandwich-sized brioche-like pull bun.
More about Smoque BBQ
JT’s Genuine Sandwich Shop image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

JT’s Genuine Sandwich Shop

3970 N Elston Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (563 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Steak & Potato$15.95
chargrilled skirt steak, chimichurri, French fried potatoes, truffle mayo, manchego cheese, sesame seed roll
Grinder$12.75
Paulina Meat Market mortadella (contains pistachios), capicola (spicy ham), beef salami, provolone cheese, baby arugula, fresh squeeze lemon juice & olive oil on garlic toasted Highland Baking French bread
Breaded Pork Tenderloin$9.95
tenderized pork loin, seasoned bread crumbs, lettuce, red onion, dill pickle, mayo, yellow mustard, buttery bun
More about JT’s Genuine Sandwich Shop
Twisted Hippo Taproom and Eatery image

 

Twisted Hippo Taproom and Eatery

2925 West Montrose Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Smash Burger (vegetarian/vegan available)$16.00
Two smash-style BEEF patties on a potato roll with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion pickle and secret Hippo sauce. VEGETARIAN with the Beyond burger for +$2 make it VEGAN by substituting vegan hippo sauce and cheese! Comes with Fries, Tots, or Fruit.
BBQ Pulled Pork Sando (vegetarian available)$17.00
Pulled pork smothered in our house made BBQ sauce and topped with house made pickles and hand battered onion rings. Served on a brioche bun, along with your choice of side.
Choose VEGETARIAN dietary choice for Jackfruit. (Vegan not available.)
Sunday 1/16 Pickup - Somethin' Sweet Donut Collaboration$35.00
Pre-Order our latest Collaboration with Somethin' Sweet Donuts! We've designed a beer especially to pair with this delightful half dozen from our favorite donut shop. Pick up your pairing pack at Twisted Hippo on Sunday 1/16 during regular business hours to make the long weekend extra special!
Participants will receive a 4-pack of Johnny Maple Leaf, a 6-pack of Somethin' Sweet Donuts, and tasting notes to guide you through the experience.
As a bonus, add on an additional 4-pack of curated beers designed to heighten the tasting experience and enlighten the palate.
Johnny Maple Juice is our Apple Ale, brewed with Maple Syrup and Cinnamon.
More about Twisted Hippo Taproom and Eatery

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Irving Park

Crab Rangoon

Rangoon

Fried Rice

Map

More near Irving Park to explore

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

River North

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Gold Coast

No reviews yet

Old Town

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Garfield Ridge

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 3.6 (3 restaurants)

River West

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston