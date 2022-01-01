Irving Park restaurants you'll love

Pre-Order our latest Collaboration with Somethin' Sweet Donuts! We've designed a beer especially to pair with this delightful half dozen from our favorite donut shop. Pick up your pairing pack at Twisted Hippo on Sunday 1/16 during regular business hours to make the long weekend extra special!

Participants will receive a 4-pack of Johnny Maple Leaf, a 6-pack of Somethin' Sweet Donuts, and tasting notes to guide you through the experience.

As a bonus, add on an additional 4-pack of curated beers designed to heighten the tasting experience and enlighten the palate.

Johnny Maple Juice is our Apple Ale, brewed with Maple Syrup and Cinnamon.

