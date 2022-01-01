Irving Park restaurants you'll love
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski
3930 N. Pulaski, Chicago
|Popular items
|Chinese Egg Rolls (2)
|$4.95
Asian spices, peanut sauce, pork & shrimp, cabbage, carrot, caramelized onion stuffing, sweet and sour sauce.
|Dragon (8)
|$12.75
Shrimp tempura, mayo, masago, avocado, and unagi. Topped with marinated sweet soy sauce.
|Gyoza (5)
|$5.95
Japanese pork Dumplings lightly steamed and then pan-fried for added flavor with sesame chili sauce.
NOODLES
Arun's Thai Restaurant
4156 N Kedzie Avenue, Chicago
|Popular items
|PHAD THAI
|$21.00
|PHAD SEE EWE
|$20.00
|EGGROLLS CRAB
|$11.00
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Smoque BBQ
3800 N. Pulaski, Chicago
|Popular items
|Cornbread
|$1.50
Made from scratch and baked fresh every 30 minutes with a light sweetness to it.
|Brisket Sandwich Meal
|$14.45
Approximately 6 ounces of our smoked brisket on a brioche pull bun served with your choice of two sauces. Includes Slaw and your choice of one small side.
|Full Bun
|$0.95
Our entree sandwich-sized brioche-like pull bun.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
JT’s Genuine Sandwich Shop
3970 N Elston Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Steak & Potato
|$15.95
chargrilled skirt steak, chimichurri, French fried potatoes, truffle mayo, manchego cheese, sesame seed roll
|Grinder
|$12.75
Paulina Meat Market mortadella (contains pistachios), capicola (spicy ham), beef salami, provolone cheese, baby arugula, fresh squeeze lemon juice & olive oil on garlic toasted Highland Baking French bread
|Breaded Pork Tenderloin
|$9.95
tenderized pork loin, seasoned bread crumbs, lettuce, red onion, dill pickle, mayo, yellow mustard, buttery bun
Twisted Hippo Taproom and Eatery
2925 West Montrose Ave., Chicago
|Popular items
|Smash Burger (vegetarian/vegan available)
|$16.00
Two smash-style BEEF patties on a potato roll with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion pickle and secret Hippo sauce. VEGETARIAN with the Beyond burger for +$2 make it VEGAN by substituting vegan hippo sauce and cheese! Comes with Fries, Tots, or Fruit.
|BBQ Pulled Pork Sando (vegetarian available)
|$17.00
Pulled pork smothered in our house made BBQ sauce and topped with house made pickles and hand battered onion rings. Served on a brioche bun, along with your choice of side.
Choose VEGETARIAN dietary choice for Jackfruit. (Vegan not available.)
|Sunday 1/16 Pickup - Somethin' Sweet Donut Collaboration
|$35.00
Pre-Order our latest Collaboration with Somethin' Sweet Donuts! We've designed a beer especially to pair with this delightful half dozen from our favorite donut shop. Pick up your pairing pack at Twisted Hippo on Sunday 1/16 during regular business hours to make the long weekend extra special!
Participants will receive a 4-pack of Johnny Maple Leaf, a 6-pack of Somethin' Sweet Donuts, and tasting notes to guide you through the experience.
As a bonus, add on an additional 4-pack of curated beers designed to heighten the tasting experience and enlighten the palate.
Johnny Maple Juice is our Apple Ale, brewed with Maple Syrup and Cinnamon.