Jefferson Park restaurants you'll love

Jefferson Park restaurants
Toast

Jefferson Park's top cuisines

American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try Jefferson Park restaurants

Gale Street Inn image

 

Gale Street Inn

4914 N. Milwaukee, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Full Rack$36.00
Your choice of side dish. Extra sauce on the side. (GF Available)
Loaf of Bread$2.00
Served with two honey butters.
Just Ribs$33.00
Just a whole rack of ribs with extra sauce on the side. (GF)
More about Gale Street Inn
Vaughan's Pub & Grill image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Vaughan's Pub & Grill

5485 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (93 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pub Chicken Wings (14)$19.00
Bone-in or boneless: Sriracha BBQ, mango
habanero, buffalo or Guinness BBQ;
bleu cheese or ranch dressing
Pub Chicken Wings (8)$13.00
Bone-in or boneless: Sriracha BBQ, mango
habanero, buffalo or Guinness BBQ;
bleu cheese or ranch dressing
Wisconsin Cheese Curds$9.00
Wisconsin cheddar, marinara, herb ranch
More about Vaughan's Pub & Grill
Colletti's image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SALADS

Colletti's

5707 N Central Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Full Slab Award-Winning BBQ Baby Back Ribs$24.95
One of the best kept secrets in all of Chicago, our ribs are first seared on both sides to lock in flavor then slow roasted for hours in our rotisserie oven with our original tangy barbecue sauce until moist and tender. Includes fries and homemade coleslaw.
Calamari Fritti$13.95
Horseradish cocktail sauce, a house favorite!
Rigatoni A La Vodka$15.50
Mascarpone cheese, Parmesan cheese.
More about Colletti's
Gorilla Sushi Jefferson Park image

SUSHI • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gorilla Sushi Jefferson Park

4945 N Milwaukee, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (252 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Dynamite Roll$3.95
Four pieces. Spicy hamachi and tuna topped with spicy crab meat
Philly Roll$3.95
Six pieces. Smoke salmon, avocado and cream cheese
Crunchy Spicy Salmon Roll$3.95
Six pieces. Spicy salmon, avocado, cucumber roll wrapped with tempura crunch topped with spicy mayo
More about Gorilla Sushi Jefferson Park
