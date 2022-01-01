Jefferson Park restaurants you'll love
Gale Street Inn
4914 N. Milwaukee, Chicago
|Popular items
|Full Rack
|$36.00
Your choice of side dish. Extra sauce on the side. (GF Available)
|Loaf of Bread
|$2.00
Served with two honey butters.
|Just Ribs
|$33.00
Just a whole rack of ribs with extra sauce on the side. (GF)
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Vaughan's Pub & Grill
5485 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago
|Popular items
|Pub Chicken Wings (14)
|$19.00
Bone-in or boneless: Sriracha BBQ, mango
habanero, buffalo or Guinness BBQ;
bleu cheese or ranch dressing
|Pub Chicken Wings (8)
|$13.00
Bone-in or boneless: Sriracha BBQ, mango
habanero, buffalo or Guinness BBQ;
bleu cheese or ranch dressing
|Wisconsin Cheese Curds
|$9.00
Wisconsin cheddar, marinara, herb ranch
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SALADS
Colletti's
5707 N Central Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Full Slab Award-Winning BBQ Baby Back Ribs
|$24.95
One of the best kept secrets in all of Chicago, our ribs are first seared on both sides to lock in flavor then slow roasted for hours in our rotisserie oven with our original tangy barbecue sauce until moist and tender. Includes fries and homemade coleslaw.
|Calamari Fritti
|$13.95
Horseradish cocktail sauce, a house favorite!
|Rigatoni A La Vodka
|$15.50
Mascarpone cheese, Parmesan cheese.
SUSHI • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gorilla Sushi Jefferson Park
4945 N Milwaukee, Chicago
|Popular items
|Dynamite Roll
|$3.95
Four pieces. Spicy hamachi and tuna topped with spicy crab meat
|Philly Roll
|$3.95
Six pieces. Smoke salmon, avocado and cream cheese
|Crunchy Spicy Salmon Roll
|$3.95
Six pieces. Spicy salmon, avocado, cucumber roll wrapped with tempura crunch topped with spicy mayo