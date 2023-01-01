Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Jefferson Park

Jefferson Park restaurants
Jefferson Park restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Gale Street Inn

4914 N. Milwaukee, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Pickled veggie slaw, spicy aioli, on a sesame brioche bun. Served with fries.
More about Gale Street Inn
Colletti's image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SALADS

Colletti's Restaurant

5707 N Central Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Served on a brioche bun with smoked bacon and garlic aioli and white cheddar.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.95
Perfectly crisp golden-fried breast topped with smoked bacon, garlic aioli, and white cheddar.
More about Colletti's Restaurant

