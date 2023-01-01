Crispy chicken in Jefferson Park
Jefferson Park restaurants that serve crispy chicken
Gale Street Inn
4914 N. Milwaukee, Chicago
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Pickled veggie slaw, spicy aioli, on a sesame brioche bun. Served with fries.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SALADS
Colletti's Restaurant
5707 N Central Ave, Chicago
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$13.95
Served on a brioche bun with smoked bacon and garlic aioli and white cheddar.
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.95
