Fish and chips in Jefferson Park
Jefferson Park restaurants that serve fish and chips
More about Vaughan's Pub & Grill - Northwest Side
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Vaughan's Pub & Grill - Northwest Side
5485 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago
|Fish & Chips (FAMILY)
|$65.00
Tartar, peas, malt vinegar, grilled lemon and curry sauce. Serves approx 4.
|Fish And Chips
|$20.00
Hand dipped beer battered cod,
French fries, coleslaw, grilled lemon,
malt vinegar, Old Bay tartar sauce
|Kids Fish & Chips
|$7.50