Fish and chips in Jefferson Park

Jefferson Park restaurants
Jefferson Park restaurants that serve fish and chips

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Vaughan's Pub & Grill - Northwest Side

5485 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (93 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish & Chips (FAMILY)$65.00
Tartar, peas, malt vinegar, grilled lemon and curry sauce. Serves approx 4.
Fish And Chips$20.00
Hand dipped beer battered cod,
French fries, coleslaw, grilled lemon,
malt vinegar, Old Bay tartar sauce
Kids Fish & Chips$7.50
More about Vaughan's Pub & Grill - Northwest Side
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SALADS

Colletti's Restaurant

5707 N Central Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips$18.95
More about Colletti's Restaurant

