Fried chicken sandwiches in Jefferson Park

Jefferson Park restaurants
Jefferson Park restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

Vaughan's Pub & Grill - Northwest Side

5485 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.75
Fried chicken breast, red onion, house made pickles, hot sauce, ghost pepper, arugula, ranch, brioche bun. SPICY!
More about Vaughan's Pub & Grill - Northwest Side
Colletti's image

 

Colletti's Restaurant

5707 N Central Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Full Slab Award-Winning BBQ Baby Back Ribs$24.95
One of the best kept secrets in all of Chicago, our ribs are first seared on both sides to lock in flavor then slow roasted for hours in our rotisserie oven with our original tangy barbecue sauce until moist and tender. Includes fries and homemade coleslaw.
Spaghetti$13.95
Your choice of sauce: traditional meat or tomato basil.
Colletti’s Chopped Salad$14.95
Grilled chicken breast, smoked bacon, tomatoes, chives, red cabbage, pasta, blue cheese crumbles and lemon vinaigrette.
More about Colletti's Restaurant

