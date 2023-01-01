Mac and cheese in Jefferson Park

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jefferson Park restaurants that serve mac and cheese

0f962f04-eedc-433a-acc9-46121b07b198 image

 

Gale Street Inn

4914 N. Milwaukee, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac and Cheese$5.50
Cavatappi pasta tossed in monterey jack, american and cheddar cheese sauce and topped with seasoned panko bread crumbs.
More about Gale Street Inn
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Vaughan's Pub & Grill - Northwest Side

5485 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (93 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mac & Cheese: Smoke House$16.00
Smoked brisket, mozzarella,
green onion
Mac & Cheese Smoke House (FAMILY)$50.00
Cavatappi pasta. Smoked brisket, smoked provolone, green onion Serves approx 4.
Mac & Cheese (FAMILY)$48.00
Cavatappi pasta, house made three cheese sauce, parmesan. Serves approx 4.
More about Vaughan's Pub & Grill - Northwest Side

