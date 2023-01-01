Mac and cheese in Jefferson Park
Jefferson Park restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Gale Street Inn
4914 N. Milwaukee, Chicago
|Mac and Cheese
|$5.50
Cavatappi pasta tossed in monterey jack, american and cheddar cheese sauce and topped with seasoned panko bread crumbs.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Vaughan's Pub & Grill - Northwest Side
5485 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago
|Mac & Cheese: Smoke House
|$16.00
Smoked brisket, mozzarella,
green onion
|Mac & Cheese Smoke House (FAMILY)
|$50.00
Cavatappi pasta. Smoked brisket, smoked provolone, green onion Serves approx 4.
|Mac & Cheese (FAMILY)
|$48.00
Cavatappi pasta, house made three cheese sauce, parmesan. Serves approx 4.