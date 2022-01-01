Lakeview American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Lakeview
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Roost Chicken & Biscuits - Irving Park Rd
1467 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago
|Popular items
|House Style
|$9.99
coleslaw, dill pickles, chipotle ranch
|House Style Meal
|$15.99
Our House Style Sandwich with your choice of any two sides!
|JUMBO CHICKEN TENDER MEAL
|$18.99
Three Jumbo Fried Chicken Tenders with your choice of any two sides!
Fernandos Tequila Bar & Restaurant
3450 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Enchiladas
|$16.00
Three corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of beef, chicken, or veggies and your choice of salsa roja or roasted tomatillo Verde sauce - topped with sour cream and cilantro Served with rice and beans
|Tres Queso Fundido
|$12.00
Three mexican melted cheeses in a skillet - served with flour tortillas
|Single Taco (1)
One taco, choice of toppings, choice of tortilla
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Merkle's Bar & Grill
3516 N Clark St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Single Burger
|$8.00
|Garlic Fries
|$6.00
|Plain Fries
|$5.00
FRENCH FRIES
Uncommon Ground-Lakeview
3800 N CLARK ST, Chicago
|Popular items
|Cheese Curds
|$9.00
|Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf
|$24.00
|Chopped Salad
|$16.00
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Butcher's Tap
3553 N Southport Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|BLACKENED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$13.00
blackened grilled chicken (or try it fried!), pica de gallo, avocado, queso fresco & sriracha aioli on ciabatta
|FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$13.00
fried chicken breast hand dredged in house specialty spice blend, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion & spicy mayo try it Classic, Cajun style or tossed in Buffalo!
|THE DINER
|$14.00
two 1/4lb beef patties, American, cheddar, bacon, pickles & garlic aioli on rustic roll
Schubas Tavern | Tied House
3159 North Southport Avenue, Chicago
|Popular items
|Kale and Farro Salad
|$15.00
Mutsu Apples, Aged White Cheddar, Bacon, Puffed Wild Rice, Mustard Apple Cider Vinaigrette
|Broccolini Cheddar Melt
|$16.00
Aged White Cheddar, Red Onion Jam, Garlic Aioli, Chili Flake, Sourdough
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Korean Spiced Panko Fried Chicken Breast, Apple Kimchi, Scallion Aioli
PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Cheesie's Pub & Grub
958 W Belmont, Chicago
|Popular items
|The Tenderizer
|$12.00
Cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, bacon, fried chicken tenders and tendy sauce on Texas toast. Served w/ ranch.
|The Frenchie
|$10.00
American cheese, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese sauce, steak-cut French fries, bacon and chives on sourdough bread. Served w/ sour cream.
|Fried Mac N' Cheese Bites
|$6.50
Served with Creamy Ranch Dip. 5 per order
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
BIG & little's
1034 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Raw Ahi Tuna Taco
|$6.00
Sashimi Grade Ahi Tuna, Hard Shell Corn Tortilla, Ginger, Chili Paste, Sesame Oil, Special Sauce*, Samurai Sauce** & Sesame Seeds
|Al Pastor Taco
|$4.00
Seared Shredded Pork, Pineapples, Pickled Jalapeño, Red Pickled Onion, Queso Fresco & Louisiana Hot Sauce
|Japanese Beef Taco
|$4.00
Seared Shredded Short Rib, Pickled Jalapeño, Onions, Queso Fresco & Samurai Sauce**
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Crosby's Kitchen
3455 N Southport Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Guacamole
|$11.00
served with warm tortilla chips
|Chicken Dip
|$13.00
rotisserie chicken, jack cheese, mayo, tomato, onion, arugula, chicken au jus
|Iron Skillet Cornbread
|$10.00
served with maple butter
Hutch American Bistro
3301 N Clark St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Double Burger
|$15.00
Double beef patty, American cheese, pickles, house sauce, red onion, pretzel bun
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
crispy chicken breast, sriracha bourbon sauce, coleslaw, pickles, brioche bun
|Fish n Chips
|$18.00
cole slaw, hush puppies, house made tartar
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Nola Bar & Kitchen
3481 N. Clark St., Chicago
|Popular items
|BEIGNET (4 PCS)
|$5.00
house made New Orleans doughnuts
|N'AWLINS BBQ SHRIMP
|$16.00
sautéed in lemon garlic butter over rice
|JAMBALAYA
|$8.00
chicken, andouille sausage & rice slow cooked in creole seasoning
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Corridor Brewery & Provisions
3446 N Southport Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Burger
|$15.50
Double Steak Patty, Herb Mustard Mayo, Cheddar, Detroit Pickles, and Sesame Bun. Served with Fries.
|Margherita
|$15.00
12". House made mozzarella, basil, tomato sauce, and parmesan. Daily house made dough with turkey red flour from The Mill at Janie's Farm, Ashkum, IL.
|Cauliflower & Curds
|$13.00
Buffalo fried cauliflower, cheese curds, and blue cheese dressing.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Farm Bar
1300 W Wellington Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Michigan “Harvest”
|$16.00
Sour Cherry Cider Jam, Caramelized Onions, Herbed Goat Cheese, Arugula, Butter Bun, Hand Cut Fries
|Wisconsin Cheese Curds
|$10.00
House-Made Ketchup & Spicy Curd Sauce
|Bavarian Style Pretzel
|$8.00
Wisconsin Beer Cheddar & Beer Mustard
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Matilda
3101 N SHEFFIELD, CHICAGO
|Popular items
|IMPOSSIBLE CALIFORNIA
|$15.00
single stack impossible burger patty with vegan smoked gouda cheese, arugula, tomato, red onion, sliced avocado, sriracha aioli on a brioche bun (fried egg + $1, add mixed wild mushrooms + $2)
|CHICKEN CLUB
|$15.00
grilled chicken with two slices of bacon, lettuce, tomato and sriracha aioli on a brioche or pretzel bun ( fried egg + $1 , add avocado or mixed wild mushrooms + $2)
|LEMON HONEY BRUSSELS
|$9.00
baked then fried brussel sprouts, honey glaze, lemon, slivered almonds and served with honey mustard
Mortar and Pestle
3108 N. Broadway, Chicago
|Popular items
|Chicken Chorizo Hash
|$14.00
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
The Sports Corner Bar & Grill
952-6 W Addison St, Chicago