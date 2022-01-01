Lakeview American restaurants you'll love

Go
Lakeview restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Lakeview

Roost Chicken & Biscuits - Irving Park Rd image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Roost Chicken & Biscuits - Irving Park Rd

1467 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (3083 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
House Style$9.99
coleslaw, dill pickles, chipotle ranch
House Style Meal$15.99
Our House Style Sandwich with your choice of any two sides!
JUMBO CHICKEN TENDER MEAL$18.99
Three Jumbo Fried Chicken Tenders with your choice of any two sides!
More about Roost Chicken & Biscuits - Irving Park Rd
Fernandos Tequila Bar & Restaurant image

 

Fernandos Tequila Bar & Restaurant

3450 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (234 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Enchiladas$16.00
Three corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of beef, chicken, or veggies and your choice of salsa roja or roasted tomatillo Verde sauce - topped with sour cream and cilantro Served with rice and beans
Tres Queso Fundido$12.00
Three mexican melted cheeses in a skillet - served with flour tortillas
Single Taco (1)
One taco, choice of toppings, choice of tortilla
More about Fernandos Tequila Bar & Restaurant
Merkle's Bar & Grill image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Merkle's Bar & Grill

3516 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4 (484 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Single Burger$8.00
Garlic Fries$6.00
Plain Fries$5.00
More about Merkle's Bar & Grill
Uncommon Ground-Lakeview image

FRENCH FRIES

Uncommon Ground-Lakeview

3800 N CLARK ST, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (3404 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cheese Curds$9.00
Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf$24.00
Chopped Salad$16.00
More about Uncommon Ground-Lakeview
The Butcher's Tap image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Butcher's Tap

3553 N Southport Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (243 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BLACKENED CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.00
blackened grilled chicken (or try it fried!), pica de gallo, avocado, queso fresco & sriracha aioli on ciabatta
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.00
fried chicken breast hand dredged in house specialty spice blend, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion & spicy mayo try it Classic, Cajun style or tossed in Buffalo!
THE DINER$14.00
two 1/4lb beef patties, American, cheddar, bacon, pickles & garlic aioli on rustic roll
More about The Butcher's Tap
Schubas Tavern | Tied House image

 

Schubas Tavern | Tied House

3159 North Southport Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Kale and Farro Salad$15.00
Mutsu Apples, Aged White Cheddar, Bacon, Puffed Wild Rice, Mustard Apple Cider Vinaigrette
Broccolini Cheddar Melt$16.00
Aged White Cheddar, Red Onion Jam, Garlic Aioli, Chili Flake, Sourdough
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Korean Spiced Panko Fried Chicken Breast, Apple Kimchi, Scallion Aioli
More about Schubas Tavern | Tied House
Cheesie's Pub & Grub image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Cheesie's Pub & Grub

958 W Belmont, Chicago

Avg 4 (1219 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
The Tenderizer$12.00
Cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, bacon, fried chicken tenders and tendy sauce on Texas toast. Served w/ ranch.
The Frenchie$10.00
American cheese, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese sauce, steak-cut French fries, bacon and chives on sourdough bread. Served w/ sour cream.
Fried Mac N' Cheese Bites$6.50
Served with Creamy Ranch Dip. 5 per order
More about Cheesie's Pub & Grub
BIG & little's image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

BIG & little's

1034 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1225 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Raw Ahi Tuna Taco$6.00
Sashimi Grade Ahi Tuna, Hard Shell Corn Tortilla, Ginger, Chili Paste, Sesame Oil, Special Sauce*, Samurai Sauce** & Sesame Seeds
Al Pastor Taco$4.00
Seared Shredded Pork, Pineapples, Pickled Jalapeño, Red Pickled Onion, Queso Fresco & Louisiana Hot Sauce
Japanese Beef Taco$4.00
Seared Shredded Short Rib, Pickled Jalapeño, Onions, Queso Fresco & Samurai Sauce**
More about BIG & little's
Crosby's Kitchen image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Crosby's Kitchen

3455 N Southport Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (671 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Guacamole$11.00
served with warm tortilla chips
Chicken Dip$13.00
rotisserie chicken, jack cheese, mayo, tomato, onion, arugula, chicken au jus
Iron Skillet Cornbread$10.00
served with maple butter
More about Crosby's Kitchen
Hutch American Bistro image

 

Hutch American Bistro

3301 N Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Double Burger$15.00
Double beef patty, American cheese, pickles, house sauce, red onion, pretzel bun
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
crispy chicken breast, sriracha bourbon sauce, coleslaw, pickles, brioche bun
Fish n Chips$18.00
cole slaw, hush puppies, house made tartar
More about Hutch American Bistro
Nola Bar & Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Nola Bar & Kitchen

3481 N. Clark St., Chicago

Avg 4.4 (950 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BEIGNET (4 PCS)$5.00
house made New Orleans doughnuts
N'AWLINS BBQ SHRIMP$16.00
sautéed in lemon garlic butter over rice
JAMBALAYA$8.00
chicken, andouille sausage & rice slow cooked in creole seasoning
More about Nola Bar & Kitchen
Corridor Brewery & Provisions image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Corridor Brewery & Provisions

3446 N Southport Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (2259 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Burger$15.50
Double Steak Patty, Herb Mustard Mayo, Cheddar, Detroit Pickles, and Sesame Bun. Served with Fries.
Margherita$15.00
12". House made mozzarella, basil, tomato sauce, and parmesan. Daily house made dough with turkey red flour from The Mill at Janie's Farm, Ashkum, IL.
Cauliflower & Curds$13.00
Buffalo fried cauliflower, cheese curds, and blue cheese dressing.
More about Corridor Brewery & Provisions
Farm Bar image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Farm Bar

1300 W Wellington Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (1522 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Michigan “Harvest”$16.00
Sour Cherry Cider Jam, Caramelized Onions, Herbed Goat Cheese, Arugula, Butter Bun, Hand Cut Fries
Wisconsin Cheese Curds$10.00
House-Made Ketchup & Spicy Curd Sauce
Bavarian Style Pretzel$8.00
Wisconsin Beer Cheddar & Beer Mustard
More about Farm Bar
Matilda image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Matilda

3101 N SHEFFIELD, CHICAGO

Avg 3.8 (669 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
IMPOSSIBLE CALIFORNIA$15.00
single stack impossible burger patty with vegan smoked gouda cheese, arugula, tomato, red onion, sliced avocado, sriracha aioli on a brioche bun (fried egg + $1, add mixed wild mushrooms + $2)
CHICKEN CLUB$15.00
grilled chicken with two slices of bacon, lettuce, tomato and sriracha aioli on a brioche or pretzel bun ( fried egg + $1 , add avocado or mixed wild mushrooms + $2)
LEMON HONEY BRUSSELS$9.00
baked then fried brussel sprouts, honey glaze, lemon, slivered almonds and served with honey mustard
More about Matilda
Mortar and Pestle image

 

Mortar and Pestle

3108 N. Broadway, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Chorizo Hash$14.00
More about Mortar and Pestle
The Sports Corner Bar & Grill image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

The Sports Corner Bar & Grill

952-6 W Addison St, Chicago

Avg 3.8 (958 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Sports Corner Bar & Grill
Restaurant banner

PIZZA

Vines On Clark

3554 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (625 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Vines On Clark

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lakeview

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Mac And Cheese

Tacos

Chopped Salad

Chicken Wraps

Caesar Salad

Burritos

Map

More near Lakeview to explore

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

River East

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Bucktown

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

University Village

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Grand Boulevard

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 3.6 (3 restaurants)

Chatham

Avg 3.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston