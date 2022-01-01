Lakeview bagel & donut spots you'll love

A Love Supreme is a comfort coffee and a pleasure for palates of all generations.

Notes: Cocoa, Walnut, Toffee

Four thousand dreams may decay into indigo dust and still, the voice will say: “Love!” A Love Supreme activates a wave of kinetic energy that unites and inspires the creative consciousness. This elemental substance burns bright in the hearts of all. Balance, sweetness, and body are the pillars forming a voluptuous, chocolatey, and easy-drinking potion. A dreamy spectacle for all and a pleasure for every generation.

