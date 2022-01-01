Lakeview bagel & donut spots you'll love
Must-try bagel & donut spots in Lakeview
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
3300 N Broadway, Chicago
|Popular items
|1/2 Dozen Assorted
|$17.05
2 Standards, 2 Specialty, 2 Doughboy
|Dozen Assorted
|$32.05
4 Standards, 4 Specialty, 4 Doughboy
|Vanilla Old Fashioned
|$3.25
Steingold’s of Chicago
3737 N Southport Ave. Suite A, Chicago
|Popular items
|Single Bagel (Loose)
|$2.10
Boiled and baked fresh daily
|Steingold's Classic Lox (Cold)
|$13.25
House cured Skuna Bay lox, choice of bagel, choice of cream cheese, red onion, tomato, capers, and pickled cucumbers.
|16oz Drip Coffee (Dark Matter Love Supreme)
|$3.50
A Love Supreme is a comfort coffee and a pleasure for palates of all generations.
Notes: Cocoa, Walnut, Toffee
Four thousand dreams may decay into indigo dust and still, the voice will say: “Love!” A Love Supreme activates a wave of kinetic energy that unites and inspires the creative consciousness. This elemental substance burns bright in the hearts of all. Balance, sweetness, and body are the pillars forming a voluptuous, chocolatey, and easy-drinking potion. A dreamy spectacle for all and a pleasure for every generation.
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
2800 N Clark St, Chicago
|Popular items
|1/2 Dozen Assorted
|$17.05
2 Standards, 2 Specialty, 2 Doughboy
|Dozen Assorted
|$32.05
4 Standards, 4 Specialty, 4 Doughboy
|Glazed
|$2.25
BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Chicago Bagel Authority
955 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Breakfast Bagel
|$7.50
bacon, hard-boiled egg, and American cheese on an egg bagel
|Dank N Eggs
|$9.00
scrambled egg, bacon, roast beef, smoked cheddar cheese, American cheese, honey mustard, and salt and pepper on an everything bagel
|The Dude
|$8.00
bacon, scrambled egg, jalapeños, American cheese, on an egg everything bagel