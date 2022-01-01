Lakeview bagel & donut spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try bagel & donut spots in Lakeview

Stan's Donuts & Coffee image

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

3300 N Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1799 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
1/2 Dozen Assorted$17.05
2 Standards, 2 Specialty, 2 Doughboy
Dozen Assorted$32.05
4 Standards, 4 Specialty, 4 Doughboy
Vanilla Old Fashioned$3.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee
Steingold’s of Chicago image

 

Steingold’s of Chicago

3737 N Southport Ave. Suite A, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Single Bagel (Loose)$2.10
Boiled and baked fresh daily
Steingold's Classic Lox (Cold)$13.25
House cured Skuna Bay lox, choice of bagel, choice of cream cheese, red onion, tomato, capers, and pickled cucumbers.
16oz Drip Coffee (Dark Matter Love Supreme)$3.50
A Love Supreme is a comfort coffee and a pleasure for palates of all generations.
Notes: Cocoa, Walnut, Toffee
Four thousand dreams may decay into indigo dust and still, the voice will say: “Love!” A Love Supreme activates a wave of kinetic energy that unites and inspires the creative consciousness. This elemental substance burns bright in the hearts of all. Balance, sweetness, and body are the pillars forming a voluptuous, chocolatey, and easy-drinking potion. A dreamy spectacle for all and a pleasure for every generation.
More about Steingold’s of Chicago
Chicago Bagel Authority image

BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chicago Bagel Authority

955 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (3694 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Bagel$7.50
bacon, hard-boiled egg, and American cheese on an egg bagel
Dank N Eggs$9.00
scrambled egg, bacon, roast beef, smoked cheddar cheese, American cheese, honey mustard, and salt and pepper on an everything bagel
The Dude$8.00
bacon, scrambled egg, jalapeños, American cheese, on an egg everything bagel
More about Chicago Bagel Authority
Do-Rite Donuts image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • DONUTS

Do-Rite Donuts

1027 W Addison St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (5208 reviews)
Takeout
More about Do-Rite Donuts

