Lakeview breakfast spots you'll love

Go
Lakeview restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Lakeview

Southport Grocery & Cafe image

 

Southport Grocery & Cafe

3552 N Southport Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (2278 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
CHORIZO & EGGS$14.50
tortilla chips layered with house chorizo, scrambled
eggs, salsa verde, cilantro, red onion, queso fresco & scallion sour cream GF
BREAKFAST SANDWICH$14.00
house made ginger-sage sausage, local butterkase, mustard maple drizzle, arugula & an over easy egg on our english muffin with a side of fresh fruit or our red potato mash
HASH$13.00
roasted local potato, red onion, mushroom, peppers & cheddar cheese, topped with two over easy eggs & scallion sour cream GF
More about Southport Grocery & Cafe
Wake 'n Bacon image

 

Wake 'n Bacon

420 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.2 (248 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cold Brew$3.75
Fresh-roasted, specialty-grade coffee is steeped in steel wine tanks, free from oxygen, and brewed overnight before being processed. This cold brew is double-filtered for a smooth, clean sip, with strong coffee flavors and a natural sweetness.
Spiced Maple Chicken 'n Waffles$13.00
Bubble waffle & crispy chicken thighs, drizzled with a spiced maple syrup, & garnished with pickled peppers & green onions
Adobo Philly Dip$14.00
Filipino Adobo chicken Philly sandwich (sautéed peppers & onions with provolone cheese) served with a side of Adobo au jus for your dipping pleasure. Served with tater tots.
More about Wake 'n Bacon
Uncommon Ground-Lakeview image

FRENCH FRIES

Uncommon Ground-Lakeview

3800 N CLARK ST, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (3404 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cheese Curds$9.00
Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf$24.00
Chopped Salad$16.00
More about Uncommon Ground-Lakeview
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch image

SANDWICHES

Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch

3233 N Broadway St, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (925 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
**Gyro Sandwich$10.00
Thin sliced gyro topped with tomato, onions and tzatziki sauce folded in warm pita bread
Latte$3.79
Single shot, milk and light froth
**Eggsperience Chopped Salad$11.00
Chicken breast tossed with crisp Romaine lettuce, diced avocado, tomato, bacon, scallions, cucumber, and blue cheese. Garnished with tortilla strips. Served with Poppy seed dressing
More about Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
Happy Camper image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Happy Camper

3458 n Clark st, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (3812 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Small Cheese$12.00
Mozzarella Provalone cheese blend topped with parmesan with a marinara base.
Caesar Salad$13.00
Romaine, croutons, parm & caesar dressing.
Small Peter$15.00
Pepperoni, blackened chicken, bacon, red onions, cheddar, mozzarella/provolone and BBQ sauce.
More about Happy Camper
Hutch American Bistro image

 

Hutch American Bistro

3301 N Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Double Burger$15.00
Double beef patty, American cheese, pickles, house sauce, red onion, pretzel bun
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
crispy chicken breast, sriracha bourbon sauce, coleslaw, pickles, brioche bun
Fish n Chips$18.00
cole slaw, hush puppies, house made tartar
More about Hutch American Bistro
Chicago Bagel Authority image

BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chicago Bagel Authority

955 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (3694 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Bagel$7.50
bacon, hard-boiled egg, and American cheese on an egg bagel
Dank N Eggs$9.00
scrambled egg, bacon, roast beef, smoked cheddar cheese, American cheese, honey mustard, and salt and pepper on an everything bagel
The Dude$8.00
bacon, scrambled egg, jalapeños, American cheese, on an egg everything bagel
More about Chicago Bagel Authority
Mortar and Pestle image

 

Mortar and Pestle

3108 N. Broadway, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Chorizo Hash$14.00
More about Mortar and Pestle
Do-Rite Donuts image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • DONUTS

Do-Rite Donuts

1027 W Addison St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (5208 reviews)
Takeout
More about Do-Rite Donuts
Restaurant banner

PIZZA

Vines On Clark

3554 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (625 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Vines On Clark

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lakeview

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Mac And Cheese

Tacos

Chopped Salad

Chicken Wraps

Caesar Salad

Burritos

Map

More near Lakeview to explore

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

River East

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Bucktown

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

University Village

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Grand Boulevard

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 3.6 (3 restaurants)

Chatham

Avg 3.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston