Lakeview breakfast spots you'll love

Must-try breakfast spots in Lakeview
Southport Grocery & Cafe
3552 N Southport Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|CHORIZO & EGGS
|$14.50
tortilla chips layered with house chorizo, scrambled
eggs, salsa verde, cilantro, red onion, queso fresco & scallion sour cream GF
|BREAKFAST SANDWICH
|$14.00
house made ginger-sage sausage, local butterkase, mustard maple drizzle, arugula & an over easy egg on our english muffin with a side of fresh fruit or our red potato mash
|HASH
|$13.00
roasted local potato, red onion, mushroom, peppers & cheddar cheese, topped with two over easy eggs & scallion sour cream GF
Wake 'n Bacon
420 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago
|Popular items
|Cold Brew
|$3.75
Fresh-roasted, specialty-grade coffee is steeped in steel wine tanks, free from oxygen, and brewed overnight before being processed. This cold brew is double-filtered for a smooth, clean sip, with strong coffee flavors and a natural sweetness.
|Spiced Maple Chicken 'n Waffles
|$13.00
Bubble waffle & crispy chicken thighs, drizzled with a spiced maple syrup, & garnished with pickled peppers & green onions
|Adobo Philly Dip
|$14.00
Filipino Adobo chicken Philly sandwich (sautéed peppers & onions with provolone cheese) served with a side of Adobo au jus for your dipping pleasure. Served with tater tots.
Uncommon Ground-Lakeview
3800 N CLARK ST, Chicago
|Popular items
|Cheese Curds
|$9.00
|Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf
|$24.00
|Chopped Salad
|$16.00
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
3233 N Broadway St, Chicago
|Popular items
|**Gyro Sandwich
|$10.00
Thin sliced gyro topped with tomato, onions and tzatziki sauce folded in warm pita bread
|Latte
|$3.79
Single shot, milk and light froth
|**Eggsperience Chopped Salad
|$11.00
Chicken breast tossed with crisp Romaine lettuce, diced avocado, tomato, bacon, scallions, cucumber, and blue cheese. Garnished with tortilla strips. Served with Poppy seed dressing
Happy Camper
3458 n Clark st, Chicago
|Popular items
|Small Cheese
|$12.00
Mozzarella Provalone cheese blend topped with parmesan with a marinara base.
|Caesar Salad
|$13.00
Romaine, croutons, parm & caesar dressing.
|Small Peter
|$15.00
Pepperoni, blackened chicken, bacon, red onions, cheddar, mozzarella/provolone and BBQ sauce.
Hutch American Bistro
3301 N Clark St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Double Burger
|$15.00
Double beef patty, American cheese, pickles, house sauce, red onion, pretzel bun
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
crispy chicken breast, sriracha bourbon sauce, coleslaw, pickles, brioche bun
|Fish n Chips
|$18.00
cole slaw, hush puppies, house made tartar
Chicago Bagel Authority
955 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Breakfast Bagel
|$7.50
bacon, hard-boiled egg, and American cheese on an egg bagel
|Dank N Eggs
|$9.00
scrambled egg, bacon, roast beef, smoked cheddar cheese, American cheese, honey mustard, and salt and pepper on an everything bagel
|The Dude
|$8.00
bacon, scrambled egg, jalapeños, American cheese, on an egg everything bagel
Mortar and Pestle
3108 N. Broadway, Chicago
|Popular items
|Chicken Chorizo Hash
|$14.00
Do-Rite Donuts
1027 W Addison St, Chicago