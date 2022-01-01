Lakeview brewpubs & breweries you'll love

Toast

Must-try brewpubs & breweries in Lakeview

Uncommon Ground-Lakeview image

Uncommon Ground-Lakeview

3800 N CLARK ST, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (3404 reviews)
Cheese Curds$9.00
Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf$24.00
Chopped Salad$16.00
Corridor Brewery & Provisions image

Corridor Brewery & Provisions

3446 N Southport Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (2259 reviews)
Burger$15.50
Double Steak Patty, Herb Mustard Mayo, Cheddar, Detroit Pickles, and Sesame Bun. Served with Fries.
Margherita$15.00
12". House made mozzarella, basil, tomato sauce, and parmesan. Daily house made dough with turkey red flour from The Mill at Janie's Farm, Ashkum, IL.
Cauliflower & Curds$13.00
Buffalo fried cauliflower, cheese curds, and blue cheese dressing.
DryHop Brewers & Roebuck Pizza image

 

DryHop Brewers & Roebuck Pizza

3155 North Broadway St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Burger$16.00
Ancho chile tomato jam, Brunkow raw milk cheddar, pickled onions, arugula, and brioche. Served with Fries.
Back Of The Yards$17.00
Tomato sauce, sausage, meatball, pepperoni, mozzarella, oregano
Margherita$15.00
Tomato Sauce, mozzarella, basil, evoo, pecorino romano dop
