Lakeview burger restaurants you'll love

More about D.S. Tequila Co.
D.S. Tequila Co.
3352 North Halsted, Chicago
Popular items
Taco Trio Dinner ·
$19.95
mix and match any three tacos. includes a side of mexican rice with cilantro and black beans topped with queso fresco
Coffee Rubbed Steak Taco (à la carte)
$5.95
coffee rubbed steak*, grilled tequila onions, chipotle aioli, crumbled queso fresco
Texas Tenders - 6 Piece ·
$15.95
D.S. secret recipe fried chicken tenders with choice of sauce: buffalo, xxx sauce, bbq, chipotle raspberry, or sweet & sour
More about DMK Burger Bar
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
DMK Burger Bar
2954 N Sheffield Ave, Chicago
Popular items
#8 Classic
$13.00
Grass-fed beef, Iceberg Lettuce, Marinated Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, Bread & Butter Pickles, Mayo, Choice of Cheese
#11 Rambler
$14.00
The Rambler - Grass-Fed Beef, American, Smothered Onions, Mushrooms, Smoked Bacon, Garlic-Bacon Aioli
#1 BBQ
$15.00
Grass-fed Beef, Aged Cheddar, Smoked Bacon, Charred Balsamic Red Onion, Rufus Teague's BBQ Sauce
More about BIG & little's
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
BIG & little's
1034 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
Popular items
Raw Ahi Tuna Taco
$6.00
Sashimi Grade Ahi Tuna, Hard Shell Corn Tortilla, Ginger, Chili Paste, Sesame Oil, Special Sauce*, Samurai Sauce** & Sesame Seeds
Al Pastor Taco
$4.00
Seared Shredded Pork, Pineapples, Pickled Jalapeño, Red Pickled Onion, Queso Fresco & Louisiana Hot Sauce
Japanese Beef Taco
$4.00
Seared Shredded Short Rib, Pickled Jalapeño, Onions, Queso Fresco & Samurai Sauce**
More about Flub a Dub Chub's Hotdog Emporium
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Flub a Dub Chub's Hotdog Emporium
3021 N Broadway, Chicago
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks
$8.00
6 Beer battered Mozzarella Sticks w/ marinara.
The Flubby
$7.50
Classic Premium Beef Vienna Dog / Your Choice of Toppings
Fried Chicken Tenders
$10.00
Chicken Tenders with your choice of BBQ, Guava BBQ, Honey Mustard, or Ranch
More about DryHop Brewers & Roebuck Pizza
DryHop Brewers & Roebuck Pizza
3155 North Broadway St, Chicago
Popular items
Burger
$16.00
Ancho chile tomato jam, Brunkow raw milk cheddar, pickled onions, arugula, and brioche. Served with Fries.
Back Of The Yards
$17.00
Tomato sauce, sausage, meatball, pepperoni, mozzarella, oregano
Margherita
$15.00
Tomato Sauce, mozzarella, basil, evoo, pecorino romano dop
More about George Street Pub
TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
George Street Pub
2858 N Halsted St, Chicago
Popular items
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
$12.95
Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch
$15.95