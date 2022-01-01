Lakeview cafés you'll love

Stan's Donuts & Coffee image

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

3300 N Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1799 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
1/2 Dozen Assorted$17.05
2 Standards, 2 Specialty, 2 Doughboy
Dozen Assorted$32.05
4 Standards, 4 Specialty, 4 Doughboy
Vanilla Old Fashioned$3.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee
Wake 'n Bacon image

 

Wake 'n Bacon

420 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.2 (248 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cold Brew$3.75
Fresh-roasted, specialty-grade coffee is steeped in steel wine tanks, free from oxygen, and brewed overnight before being processed. This cold brew is double-filtered for a smooth, clean sip, with strong coffee flavors and a natural sweetness.
Spiced Maple Chicken 'n Waffles$13.00
Bubble waffle & crispy chicken thighs, drizzled with a spiced maple syrup, & garnished with pickled peppers & green onions
Adobo Philly Dip$14.00
Filipino Adobo chicken Philly sandwich (sautéed peppers & onions with provolone cheese) served with a side of Adobo au jus for your dipping pleasure. Served with tater tots.
More about Wake 'n Bacon
Intelligentsia Coffee image

 

Intelligentsia Coffee

3123 N. Broadway, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Black Cat Classic Whole Bean (12oz Bag)$16.00
This syrupy sweet espresso blend has been the staple of our lineup since the very beginning. Supreme balance and a wonderful sweetness make this a classic.
Iced Americano$2.75
A double shot of espresso with water, served over ice.
Latte
A double shot of espresso with finely textured, steamed milk.
More about Intelligentsia Coffee
Bittersweet Pastry Shop & Cafe image

PASTRY • CAKES

Bittersweet Pastry Shop & Cafe

1114 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1178 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mushroom Quiche Slice$12.00
Our signature deep-dish quiche, baked each morning and served for breakfast or lunch with fruit or mixed greens
Ham & Gruyere Quiche Slice$12.00
Our signature deep-dish quiche, baked each morning and served for breakfast or lunch with fruit or mixed greens
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich$10.00
Thick-cut bacon, farm eggs, butterkase, pickled onions, zesty housemade sauce.
Add a side salad $4
More about Bittersweet Pastry Shop & Cafe
Do-Rite Donuts image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • DONUTS

Do-Rite Donuts

1027 W Addison St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (5208 reviews)
Takeout
Map

