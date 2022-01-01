Lakeview cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Lakeview
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
3300 N Broadway, Chicago
|Popular items
|1/2 Dozen Assorted
|$17.05
2 Standards, 2 Specialty, 2 Doughboy
|Dozen Assorted
|$32.05
4 Standards, 4 Specialty, 4 Doughboy
|Vanilla Old Fashioned
|$3.25
More about Wake 'n Bacon
Wake 'n Bacon
420 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago
|Popular items
|Cold Brew
|$3.75
Fresh-roasted, specialty-grade coffee is steeped in steel wine tanks, free from oxygen, and brewed overnight before being processed. This cold brew is double-filtered for a smooth, clean sip, with strong coffee flavors and a natural sweetness.
|Spiced Maple Chicken 'n Waffles
|$13.00
Bubble waffle & crispy chicken thighs, drizzled with a spiced maple syrup, & garnished with pickled peppers & green onions
|Adobo Philly Dip
|$14.00
Filipino Adobo chicken Philly sandwich (sautéed peppers & onions with provolone cheese) served with a side of Adobo au jus for your dipping pleasure. Served with tater tots.
More about Intelligentsia Coffee
Intelligentsia Coffee
3123 N. Broadway, Chicago
|Popular items
|Black Cat Classic Whole Bean (12oz Bag)
|$16.00
This syrupy sweet espresso blend has been the staple of our lineup since the very beginning. Supreme balance and a wonderful sweetness make this a classic.
|Iced Americano
|$2.75
A double shot of espresso with water, served over ice.
|Latte
A double shot of espresso with finely textured, steamed milk.
More about Bittersweet Pastry Shop & Cafe
PASTRY • CAKES
Bittersweet Pastry Shop & Cafe
1114 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago
|Popular items
|Mushroom Quiche Slice
|$12.00
Our signature deep-dish quiche, baked each morning and served for breakfast or lunch with fruit or mixed greens
|Ham & Gruyere Quiche Slice
|$12.00
Our signature deep-dish quiche, baked each morning and served for breakfast or lunch with fruit or mixed greens
|Croissant Breakfast Sandwich
|$10.00
Thick-cut bacon, farm eggs, butterkase, pickled onions, zesty housemade sauce.
Add a side salad $4